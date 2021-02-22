Atlantic-Pacific Processing Systems (APPS), a white label SaaS payment processing and acquiring infrastructure platform, and Global Oculus, a blockchain and digital currency solution provider, today announced they have partnered to provide businesses with a real-time digital currency acceptance, clearing, and settlement solution.

The companies will pilot merchant acceptance of leading digital currencies for consumer purchases using fast trade execution speeds equivalent to traditional credit card transaction processing timeframes. Banks, acquirers, and independent sales organizations will be able to provide their merchant clients with digital currency and conventional payment acceptance from the point-of-sale all the way through to transaction clearing and funds settlement.