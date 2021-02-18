BitMax.io (BTMX.com), a digital asset trading platform built by Wall Street quant trading veterans, has announced the listing of MahaDao under the trading pair of MAHA/USDT and ARTH/USDT on Feb 15 at 9:00 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. EST.

MahaDAO is a set of DeFi protocols governed by a decentralized autonomous organization. Its smart contract-controlled vaults are used to mint ARTH, a decentralized algorithmic stablecoin that maintains buying power irrespective of which direction the market moves. Different from USDT and Dai, ARTH is pegged against various uncorrelated assets, seeking to provide users a stable intrinsic value that will not be affected by inflation.

MAHA is a governance token within the ARTH ecosystem. Community members can use MAHA to vote on saving rates, stability fees, strategies, and future actions to collectively manage the parameters which in turn can help to support the value stability of ARTH.

The MahaDAO team brings together entrepreneurs from the media, artificial intelligence (AI), and venture capital industry with broad-based exposure to blockchain projects. Backed by leading investment companies, MahaDAO just launched MahaSwap, an innovative new DEX with ARTH incentives that will allow users to stake LP tokens for a higher APY. MahaDAO is on track to launch its ARTH CDP Portal during the first quarter of 2021.

About BitMax.io

Launched in August 2018, BitMax.io is a leading digital asset trading platform with a broad range of financial products and services for both retail and institutional clients, with robust and innovative design ranging from cash and margin trading , derivatives trading, staking products to other investment solutions.

About MahaDAO

