Olyseum, a blockchain-powered social platform that brings fans and stars closer together, today announces the public listing of its native OLY Token on the Uniswap decentralized exchange, and unveils details around the platform’s bespoke Liquidity Providing and Early Adopters Programs.

Olyseum has also recently launched the new version of its mobile app, which has more than 100,000 downloads in GooglePlay to date. The app has already established a live feed of star-led challenges, rewards framework, rankings system, and exclusive experiences marketplace.

Olyseum was founded by accomplished computer scientist and neuro-scientist Carlos Grenoir, CEO, and world renowned computer security guru Kevin Mitnick, Chief Security Officer, whose storied life has been the subject of a feature-length movie. The pair founded Olyseum alongside former FC Barcelona players Carles Puyol, Andrés Iniesta and Iván de la Peña. Olyseum’s lead investors include Crèdit Andorrà and prominent investors Gerald Heydenreich — co-founder of BuyVIP, which he sold to Amazon in 2010 — as well as Javier de Rocafort — former Senior Advisor to Rothschild Bank.

Already, Olyseum has brought 40 stars to its platform with hundreds of millions of combined social media followers. Olyseum’s expansive roster of stars — which will be unveiled periodically over the next several months — is cross-vertical, and includes motoGP icons, top fashion models, 5-star Michelin super-chefs, music legends and renowned YouTube personalities.

OLY token holders who participated on the pre-sale will soon have the opportunity to avail of Olyseum’s comprehensive Early Adopters Incentive (EAI). Having obtained a non-action letter from the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA), the OLY utility token is designed to serve two main functions on the Olyseum platform: enabling access to exclusive VIP experiences in the Olyseum marketplace, and rewarding user engagement and gamifying activities within and outside the social media platform. OLY is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain.

As part of Olyseum’s Liquidity Providers Incentive, 10% of OLY Tokens (500M) are allocated to the Yield Farming program for Liquidity Mining rewards. These are specifically designed to incentivize Liquidity Providers to increase liquidity in the pool created for the OLY:ETH pair on Uniswap. Additional material is available within the Olyseum economic paper.

“We’re inviting fans worldwide to join us on our journey to redefine the world of fan engagement. 40 stars have already joined our platform, and these soon-to-be revealed icons are firmly aligned with our mission to create opportunities for meaningful, authentic interactions with fans, and rewarding fans for their support and participation. Fans fuel the celebrity economy. So isn’t it time to reward their engagement? After an extensive phase of testing and development, we are in a great position to launch our token and a brand new platform, enabling new levels of fan engagement, and aiming to provide a gateway for millions of global fans to enter the crypto sphere, using our native utility token OLY for fans to interact with their idols all over the world. Oly, to the stars.”

– Olyseum CEO and Co-founder, Carlos Grenoir

The Olyseum mobile app is available for iOS and Android platforms.