Deerfi, a lending protocol for Uniswap liquidity providers, has announced that its Deer FlashLoan protocol, a permissionless flash loan marketplace, is now live on the Ethereum mainnet.

Flash loans are compelling with lots of use cases such as performing arbitrage strategies, executing liquidations, swapping collaterals, and many other creative use cases.

However, the current flash loan market is inefficient. First, not all token holders are willing to provide liquidity on DEX due to impermanent loss. Also, most tokens cannot generate passive income, like providing liquidity on Uniswap. Further, the lending protocol cannot accept all tokens due to volatility.

The Deer FlashLoan protocol makes flash loans available to all tokens. The key features of the protocol are:

Permissionless: Like Uniswap, users are free to create massive asset pools on the Deer Flash Loan protocol.

Like Uniswap, users are free to create massive asset pools on the Deer Flash Loan protocol. Low Fee: 0.05% per flash loan, adjustable through governance.

0.05% per flash loan, adjustable through governance. No Impermanent Loss: Guaranteed to be profitable for liquidity providers.

Guaranteed to be profitable for liquidity providers. Passive income for unused tokens.

Comparison between Flashloan providers: Aave vs. dYdX vs. Uniswap vs. Deer:

Governance and Liquidity Mining