Urkel, a cryptocurrency mining pool provider, today announced the public access of its flagship product, Urkel Pool, a fair-pay mining platform that supports over 50 PoW blockchain protocols.

Further, Urkel Pool is now publicly available to crypto-asset businesses such as exchanges, custodians, and lenders to white-label and combine with complementary custody, lending, and trading services.

As part of its seed funding round, Urkel received a strategic investment from Polychain Capital. The investment was made to support the completion and launch of Urkel Pool.

“We are excited to support Urkel and the launch of their Fair-Pay Mining Pool Platform. As a US-based provider that’s specifically focused on building compliance and institutional-grade pools, we believe Urkel Pool offers a best-in-class solution that will meet the needs of all the world’s most demanding miners.”

– Will Wolf, a partner at Polychain Capital

Urkel Pool is uniquely able to create new pools and manage existing pools at a fraction of the time, cost, and personnel required by other solutions while offering fully verifiable rewards based on transparent calculation and distribution outputs. The ability to prove accuracy on mining rewards is central to Urkel’s mission to provide compliant mining solutions that enable all miners to know their rewards are accurate.