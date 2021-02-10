WeTeam, providers of a member motivation and team management tool based on blockchain, has announced live integration with Vite, a smart contract blockchain platform with a unique DAG structure.

The WeTeam tool is now enabled with Vite to provide more diversified DAO services for team users.

Vite is a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications. It is designed to support industrial-strength applications by offering security, high throughput, low latency, and scalability. Vite is the first public chain to implement smart contracts within a DAG structure.

As a DAO product of the Vite ecosystem, WeTeam received funding from The Vite Developer Committee (VDC), which is dedicated to providing funding and support to developers.

Based on the high throughput, low latency, and scalability technology, WeTeam users can select Vite as their basic data chain when creating a team and use the Vite chain to launch their team incentive plans; which includes formulating incentive rules, issuing team tokens, and rewarding outstanding team members with Vite’s native token—VITE.

Using the Vite multi-token wallet and decentralized exchange ViteX, team members can conduct safe and convenient VITE transactions.