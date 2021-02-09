Delta Exchange, a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange, announced today the launch of a robo-trading marketplace, offering users access to automated trading strategies. Robo trading will debut with five trading strategies to which customers can allocate BTC or USDT and trade programmatically.
The strategies available on the platform will range from momentum trading on BTC, ETH, DeFi assets, top crypto-assets to low risk cash and carry strategies and more. Traders will be able to compare different strategies based on their past performance and will be able to ‘subscribe’ to a particular strategy using BTC or Tether (USDT). Via the dashboard, traders will be able to see how many other traders have subscribed to a particular strategy, the fee structure for any strategy, and other details.
“The majority of trading volume in traditional markets is powered by automated trading and we are increasingly seeing the same trend in crypto markets. The launch of our robo-trading marketplace aims to provide our customers with the ability to gain access to sophisticated strategies in crypto derivatives space without getting into the complexity of coding and maintaining a trading strategy.”
– Pankaj Balani, CEO of Delta Exchange