Delta Exchange, a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange, announced today the launch of a robo-trading marketplace, offering users access to automated trading strategies. Robo trading will debut with five trading strategies to which customers can allocate BTC or USDT and trade programmatically.

The strategies available on the platform will range from momentum trading on BTC, ETH, DeFi assets, top crypto-assets to low risk cash and carry strategies and more. Traders will be able to compare different strategies based on their past performance and will be able to ‘subscribe’ to a particular strategy using BTC or Tether (USDT). Via the dashboard, traders will be able to see how many other traders have subscribed to a particular strategy, the fee structure for any strategy, and other details.