ZoidPay, a crypto payment platform with a debit card, mobile wallet, and marketplace, announced today the launch of ZoidPay 2.0. The upgrade introduces a new full-featured cryptocurrency wallet with decentralized finance and staking functions.

The initial wallet offered a mPOS (mobile point of sale system) and crypto card payments capabilities. On the customer side, the ZoidPay card allows users to pay with crypto, while on the merchant side; the wallet acts as an mPOS, enabling merchants to accept crypto payments.

These ‘core’ features have been kept and built upon in order to deliver a complete blockchain payments experience.

With the 2.0 rollout, ZoidPay upgraded the user interface, along with other enhancements including: