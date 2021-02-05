ZoidPay, a crypto payment platform with a debit card, mobile wallet, and marketplace, announced today the launch of ZoidPay 2.0. The upgrade introduces a new full-featured cryptocurrency wallet with decentralized finance and staking functions.
The initial wallet offered a mPOS (mobile point of sale system) and crypto card payments capabilities. On the customer side, the ZoidPay card allows users to pay with crypto, while on the merchant side; the wallet acts as an mPOS, enabling merchants to accept crypto payments.
These ‘core’ features have been kept and built upon in order to deliver a complete blockchain payments experience.
With the 2.0 rollout, ZoidPay upgraded the user interface, along with other enhancements including:
- Multi-Asset – Users can keep tokens both on the Ethereum blockchain, as well as tokens native to TomoChain.
- Staking – By staking ZPAY directly in the app, users will earn rewards but you will also gain access to products and special offers.
- DEX – The wallet will now include an integrated decentralized exchange feature.
- DApps – The new ZoidPay Wallet grants access to decentralized apps (DApps), which will be available via a DApp browser.
- Fiat Gateway – Users will be able to buy crypto with their credit or debit card.
