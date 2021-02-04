tastyworks, an online broker based out of Chicago, today announced that its platform now supports trading four of the most actively traded cryptocurrencies: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and Bitcoin Cash.

As of now, customers can request approval for their margin or cash accounts, and will be able to use BTC (Bitcoin), ETH (Ethereum), LTC (Litecoin), and BCH (Bitcoin Cash) to see quotes, charts, and trade them.