Wagerr, a blockchain network custom-built for sports betting, today announced its native token WGR is now listed on Beaxy, a U.S. regulated crypto exchange.

Beaxy supports cash transfers in six fiat currencies: USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, CAD, AUD. The ability to buy crypto with cash makes the Wagerr ecosystem globally accessible. Anyone can easily buy WGR, and just as easily cash out their winnings.

Crypto assets on Beaxy are secured by Curv custody, and fiat currency holdings are backed by FDIC insurance up to $250,000.

“Wagerr is now trading on Beaxy Exchange. This is a big deal because Beaxy is an established and fully regulated U.S. based global exchange that supports debit/credit card and bank deposits. Acquiring WGR has never been easier. Start trading WGR/BTC market today. A WGR/USD trading pair follows shortly!”

– The Wagerr Team

Wagerr allows anyone to bet privately on sports from anywhere in the world. As a blockchain-based sportsbook, Wagerr offers bettors distinct features.

Global Access

Because Wagerr is a decentralized peer-to-peer network, it can be accessed from anywhere in the world at any time without restrictions. Multi-platform wallet apps are available for download and self-custody, while the wagerr.com sportsbook runs entirely in your browser.

Private Betting

Wagerr does not require you to sign up for its service or hand over any personal/identifying information. Simply create a private account on the wagerr.com sportsbook to access the betting platform.

No-Limit Betting

Bettors on the Wagerr platform can bet as much as they want. The Wagerr blockchain instantly accepts any size bet you make. You’ll never need to wait for counter-party matching.

No Third-Party Risks

The Wagerr Blockchain eliminates the need for trusted 3rd parties:

Bettors remain in complete control of their money at all times, meaning no more dodgy bookmakers running away with your funds.

With Wagerr you bet directly against the blockchain, and you always get paid.

Winners are welcome at Wagerr. Successful betters are never limited or suspended. In fact, Wagerr is incapable of blocking because the network is open source and decentralized.

Since Wagerr is regulation-agnostic and governed purely by the rules of the blockhain, your personal information remains private and access is never restricted.

Sharp Odds

The Wagerr blockchain is not a company and does not require profit. As a result, Wagerr can provide better odds. In fact, the Wagerr network goes one step further and allows users to share in the success of the platform via its token model.