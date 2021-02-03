Uphold, a digital money platform, today announced its acquisition of Optimus Cards UK Limited, a debit and credit card issuer operating in the UK and Europe.

The acquisition will allow Uphold to launch a crypto-capable debit card across Europe.

An Electronic Money Institution (EMI) regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority, Optimus acts as a primary card issuer and payments facilitator. Today, the firm serves customers in the fintech and Credit Union sectors offering a platform that supports Apple Pay, Google Pay, Open Banking, as well as contactless and virtual cards, IBANs, UK sort-code, and accounts, plus ‘cardless’ cash withdrawal.