Crypto Finance Group, a Swiss provider of crypto-asset trading, storage, and tokenization solutions, announced that its brokerage subsidiary, Crypto Broker AG, has been granted a securities house license by FINMA, the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority.

Specifically, Crypto Broker AG, has been granted a FINMA license as a securities house with a bilateral trading facility.

The license will allow Crypto Finance Group to begin offering new products, services, and trading platform features; which will all meet the standards warranted by prudential regulatory oversight.

This milestone caps a successful 2020 for the group; with the brokerage trading over USD 1B in assets.

Crypto Finance Group’s brokerage services allow banks and institutional investors to participate in the emerging digital asset class with secure, liquid, and transparent trading. The brokerage offers investors professional 24/7 access and liquidity provision for the crypto asset markets via CAT, its algorithmic Crypto Asset Trader, as well as through REST and FIX APIs.