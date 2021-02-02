GoCrypto, a system enabling merchants and service providers to accept payments with crypto, has announced the launch of elly POS, a point-of-sale terminal that combines cards, crypto, and digital payments on one device, and enables merchants to generate extra revenue from integrated services.

The testing of elly POS in Slovenia is already underway. Eligma entered a partnership with SIA for Balkan markets through Lab4Pay. SIA is a European leader in the design, creation, and management of technology infrastructures and services for financial institutions, central banks, companies, and the public sector in the areas of card and merchant solutions. The SIA Group offers its services in 50 countries, and is also active through its subsidiaries and branches all over Europe and in South Africa.

Card, crypto, and digital – all in one place

An Android-based smart device that accepts all payment methods in one place: credit/debit cards (Visa, Mastercard, Maestro, Diners Club), crypto payments (GoCrypto), and other digital payments (mBills; many others to come…).

Expand your business, not the number of tools

Quick and easy integration of new payment methods and third-party services: become a crypto exchange, offer ticket sales or support global loyalty programs, and an option to make revenue through ad display.

New revenue stream

The merchant can also leverage high-transaction costs with a point-of-sale terminal that will generate revenue to the point of profit through displaying ads. There is namely an option to fill the otherwise dull screen of pending payment confirmation with an intriguing short ad display.

One support team when there is an issue

Business owners will no longer have a logistic mess when there is an issue with the POS and one reliable support team to resolve any dilemma.

Keep a close eye on your business with smart data

An overview and breakdown of all transactions for all payment methods at one’s every store through the elly POS Merchant Dashboard. This free tool provides the merchant with an advanced filtering system and the accumulative statistics with enriched payment data.

elly POS in action

