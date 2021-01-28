Kriptomat, a European-registered bitcoin and cryptocurrency exchange, announced today the migration to a completely new infrastructure; along with the listing of 12 new tokens.
The new infrastructure will provide users security and scaling improvements. One immediate benefit of the new and improved scalability is the exchange’s capacity to quickly and effectively list new coins/tokens. The 12 new tokens with full trading and wallet support being added to Kriptomat include:
- Polkadot (DOT): 25.—29. Jan
- Chainlink (LINK): 1.—5. Feb
- Uniswap (UNI): 1.—5. Feb
- Synthetix Network Token (SNX): 8.—13. Feb
- Maker (MKR): 8.—13. Feb
- Compound Token (COMP): 8.—13. Feb
- Yearn Finance (YFI): 8.—13. Feb
- Sushi Token (SUSHI): 8.—13. Feb
- Basic Attention Token (BAT): 16.—21. Feb
- Republic (REN): 16.—21. Feb.
- Matic (MATIC): 16.—21. Feb
- FTX Token (FTT): 16.—21. Feb
“We believe the improvements and upgrades we’ve made are setting us all up for a very exciting year. The new levels of security and scalability we’ve reached will bring us into a future filled with constant opportunity, and we’re excited to experience it with our incredible community.”
– The Kriptomat Team