Kriptomat, a European-registered bitcoin and cryptocurrency exchange, announced today the migration to a completely new infrastructure; along with the listing of 12 new tokens.

The new infrastructure will provide users security and scaling improvements. One immediate benefit of the new and improved scalability is the exchange’s capacity to quickly and effectively list new coins/tokens. The 12 new tokens with full trading and wallet support being added to Kriptomat include:

Polkadot (DOT): 25.—29. Jan

Chainlink (LINK): 1.—5. Feb

Uniswap (UNI): 1.—5. Feb

Synthetix Network Token (SNX): 8.—13. Feb

Maker (MKR): 8.—13. Feb

Compound Token (COMP): 8.—13. Feb

Yearn Finance (YFI): 8.—13. Feb

Sushi Token (SUSHI): 8.—13. Feb

Basic Attention Token (BAT): 16.—21. Feb

Republic (REN): 16.—21. Feb.

Matic (MATIC): 16.—21. Feb

FTX Token (FTT): 16.—21. Feb