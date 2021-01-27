bitbank, a popular Japan-based bitcoin/crypto exchange, today announced the addition of Qtum (QTUM). The new markets of QTUM/JPY and QTUM/BTC will be exempt from trading fees until April 30, 2021.

With this addition; bitbank now supports 8 crypto assets with 15 pairs available for trading.

Qtum (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) is a crypto asset developed by Singapore based Qtum Chain Foundation Ltd. as an open-sourced public blockchain project. Qtum leverages UTXO; a safe transaction method used for Bitcoin in determining one’s unspent transaction; as well as a smart contract system compatible with Ethereum.

Qtum combines the strengths of both Bitcoin and Ethereum by utilizing both of its technologies.