COINQVEST, an enterprise cryptocurrency payment gateway and API, today announced its collaboration with Brazilian digital currency provider nTokens to offer its cryptocurrency processing platform to businesses and markets in Brazil.

With COINQVEST, Brazilian merchants can accept payments in BTC, ETH, XLM, and other major cryptocurrencies or stablecoins. Merchants can then convert in real-time and deposit Brazilian Real into their bank accounts. nTokens provides payment rails on the novel instant payment network PIX.

nTokens is the first Brazilian Real anchor provider on the Stellar Network blockchain and provides services to move funds between banks and crypto-wallets. Their product provides instant and programmable conversion between digital and traditional representations of BRL. Brazilian enterprises can now enjoy the advantages of a digital currency system and easily deposit BRL into their banks.

COINQVEST’s platform, with the adoption of the nTokens, brings immediate benefits to Brazilian merchants ease of use and reduced transaction costs (compared to credit card processors or PayPal), quicker settlement times, fiat bank deposits, as well as secure and irreversible payments without chargebacks, and offer their customers flexibility to pay with cryptocurrencies alongside their current checkout system.

“nTokens enables digital assets to be transferred, traded and held in decentralized manner in compliance with legal requirements. We’re excited to work with COINQVEST to bring Brazilian Real payouts to local businesses and online shops.”

– Thomaz Teixeira, Co-Founder and CEO at nTokens

COINQVEST’s service offers solutions for developers and non-developers alike. A hosted checkout interface was created for lean businesses without web development personnel. For enterprises with a dedicated development team, COINQVEST’s powerful and well-documented API with white-label capability is available for greater control and customization.

“Cryptocurrencies have rapidly improved the way payments can be accepted over the internet and lowered the entry barrier for merchants to start getting paid. The COINQVEST platform is built on Stellar and offers seamless programmable cross-blockchain and bank transactions with security and speed.”

– Marcin Olszowy, Co-Founder of COINQVEST

With the recent successful rollout of the Brazilian Central Bank’s PIX, an instant payment system, digital payments have the potential to grow at a rapid rate. Merchants and consumers can both have faith that digital payment systems will only grow and become more commonplace in Brazil. They will look to digital payment processors such as COINQVEST and nTokens.

COINQVEST understands that as a business, merchants want to focus time crafting the best product or service for customers, rather than worrying if payments are received, about high fees, or how to generate cryptocurrency tax records. COINQVEST’s meticulously designed platform takes care of these issues so that our customers can keep their minds on their business.