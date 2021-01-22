The team of BetProtocol, a decentralized gaming and betting protocol, has announced its rebranding to BEPRO Network, which includes an updated ecosystem. The BEPRO Network is now live with a new codebase for DeFi, gaming, prediction markets, and more.

BEPRO Token

Rebranding to BEPRO Network allows now for increased awareness of the BEPRO token in the public consciousness, while enabling more use cases and more reasons for people to interact with the token.

The updated BEPRO Network business model will revolve completely around the BEPRO token, and those that wish to use the technology will need to be stakeholders in BEPRO.

Operators will now need to stake BEPRO to get access to the codebase. This will replace the standard setup fee that used to be charged in the past in fiat currency. Additionally, the monthly fees operators pay will also be charged in BEPRO. They will have to purchase BEPRO on the market and add it to their stake.

From the perspective of branding, BEPRO Network is much larger than the narrow “betting” sector that the old branding was attached to.

BEPRO Network is a codebase for building decentralized apps for DeFi, gaming, prediction markets, exchange, and more. Operators and entrepreneurs are able to rent the code by staking BEPRO, and are given the wider application of the technology, the BEPRO team expects larger and larger portions of the native token will be locked in staking as new operators join the network.

“The new BEPRO Network logo reflects both the infinite possibilities of what can be built with our codebase, as well as a return to our decentralized roots and original vision. When we began our company two years ago, we envisioned building technology for the decentralized future of betting, gaming, and prediction markets. Our initial roadmap had us going deep into the decentralized world and being the tech behind many Dapps and on-chain systems. However, at the time fully on-chain systems were not possible due to a number of scalability and usability reasons, so we were forced to adapt. Our full turnkey solution for launching eSports and casino gaming apps was a result of this. Although this is a hybrid product (combining on-chain and off-chain architecture) we nonetheless learned a lot about building fully on-chain systems. Dentralised blockchains like Ethereum and Polkadot have advanced to where fully on-chain systems are now possible. The opportunity is now here for us to fulfill our original decentralized vision while restructuring our business model to be more scalable for the future.”

– The BEPRO Network Team

BEPRO Network is scheduled to release the first showcase product on the network in Q1 of this year.