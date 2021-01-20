Oasis Pro Markets, an SEC and FINRA-regulated platform for trading digital securities and raising capital, announced today that it recently received approval from FINRA and the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) for its Digital Security Alternative Trading System (ATS).

Approval for the ATS comes after working closely with the SEC and FINRA to ensure the platform offers legally compliant, regulated trading of digital securities. The expected ATS launch date is Q2 2021.

The Oasis ATS is authorized to allow its subscribers to:

Trade both registered and unregistered securities on the ATS

Trade digital securities OTC

Trade both equity and debt in digital form through the use of a blockchain

Invest in initial private offerings that can be recorded on a blockchain

“Obtaining approval with the world’s leading financial regulatory bodies has the potential to unleash a tremendous market opportunity; it advances investor protections, and coupled with digital cash, has the potential to unlock trillions of dollars of value in the digital securities space. Moving quickly with a regulation-first mindset, digital cash for digital security, and a deeply experienced team is a tremendous competitive advantage, and the only way to ensure that digital securities trading is viable long-term within the U.S. financial system.”

– Pat LaVecchia, CEO and Co-Chairman, Oasis Pro Markets

Oasis’s ATS provides access to liquid private and public digital security markets, via a secure interface that offers a range of custodians and digital security investments. The ATS focuses on: