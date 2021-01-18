These past couple of months have been rich in major milestones for the cryptocurrency app, OWNR Wallet. Check out below a few of the recently implemented upgrades for users.

Card

From now on, OWNR Wallet users will be able to order a prepaid Visa card straight from within the app. The card will allow one to make purchases online and offline, and withdraw euros in ATMs worldwide. The card is connected to a user’s cryptocurrency wallet in the OWNR Wallet app and provides round-the-clock access to a user’s assets. It is possible to replenish the card with cryptocurrency in an instant.

Another advantage of the card is that users can access it with Apple Pay. Applying for the card takes just a few minutes; applicants must submit a short questionnaire and pass a quick video verification. The card will be delivered to the selected address free of charge. One may order and have the card delivered to almost any country in the world. The cost of ordering the card is €40. The service fee for the card is set to €1 per month.

Crypto to Crypto Exchange

Another major update is the launch of OWNR’s own in-app crypto-to-crypto exchange. Previously the Changenow.io service was used for cryptocurrency exchange. Now OWNR Wallet’s users can enjoy faster exchange transactions that no longer depend on the asset availability on Changenow.

The updated exchange is available in both desktop and mobile apps. Currently, the following assets are available for exchange: BTC, ETH, USDT, DASH, ZEC, LTC. This list is to be expanded throughout time.

Fee Reductions

Last but not least, the last month saw a major decrease in cryptocurrency purchase fees. The rates are now as low as 4% + 3 USD for customers from any countries supported for the purchase, compared to the 7% + 10 USD applied before.

Moreover, the rates were reduced from 5% to 3% for verified Bitfinex customers using OWNR Wallet to purchase crypto with a credit or debit card.