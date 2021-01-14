Taking another solid step towards mainnet launch, Crypto.com today announced a new partnership with Alchemy to power the Crypto.com developer platform, further expanding the Crypto.com Chain support ecosystem. Alchemy, a blockchain developer platform, powering $15 billion in on-chain transactions and relied upon by 70% of the top Ethereum apps will support the growth of Crypto.com Chain, its second major chain partnership. Crypto.com and Alchemy are partnering to provide a comprehensive suite of developer tools and services to enable Crypto.com Chain partners to build great applications.

Nikil Viswanathan, CEO of Alchemy, said: “Alchemy is super excited to be partnering with Crypto.com to build out a developer platform for their new chain. As part of our mission to enable developers to build amazing products using blockchain, we’re always looking for new partners that have the potential to usher in the next generation of Web3. We are excited to have found such a partner in Crypto.com, and are looking forward to seeing what people create within this new game-changing ecosystem.”

Partnership

Alchemy’s Supernode is the most widely used Ethereum API with supercharged reliability, data correctness, and scalability. Crypto.com’s partnership with Alchemy will deliver the same level of reliability and speed, allowing Crypto.com Chain Integration Partners to develop world-class applications.

The partnership will reduce operational and maintenance costs for developers, who would otherwise have to self-host full nodes, improve cost-effectiveness of partner products, and increase accessibility of Crypto.com Chain for developers. The integration with Alchemy APIs will enable robust chain transaction monitoring, transaction broadcasting, and more.

Kris Marszalek, CEO of Crypto.com, said: “Expanding our ecosystem and bringing in the best partners to support development on the Crypto.com Chain has been a top priority. We’re excited to partner with Alchemy to create tools that simplify and speed up the ability for developers to build on the Crypto.com Chain. This announcement complements recent milestones such as the Crypto.com Chain Explorer and Crossfire, the Crypto.com mainnet dry-run starting on 18 January.”