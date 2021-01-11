Ferrum Network, a DeFi ecosystem that interoperates across chains, today announced Polkacover, the next Ferrum Network staking project. Polkacover is a DeFi insurance marketplace for the crypto ecosystem. Polkacover will provide access to purchase insurance products quickly and easily to its users.

Unifyre is Ferrum’s DeFi Staking platform for any ERC-20 token. Participants lock their tokens and earn high yields based on the length of time staked.

Polkacover Can Customize Staking to Fit User’s Needs

Each project and community has different token metrics, unlocking schedules, and community concerns. This is why Ferrum built Unifyre to be fully customizable. With Polkacover, users can choose a staking structure that works for them by deciding on the number of staking pools, the number of tokens to be staked, the rewards for each pool, the timing for early withdrawal, and more.