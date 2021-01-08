Blockchain research and development company IOHK has announced the launch of a $500K fund, the next stage in ‘Project Catalyst’, part of the rollout of the Voltaire element of the Cardano roadmap. In ‘Fund 3’ community members can submit proposals for the future development of the Cardano blockchain and decide, through Catalyst’s novel ‘on-chain’ voting process, which proposals are funded.

The launch follows the successful completion of ‘Fund 2’, which attracted proposals on everything from improvements to Cardano, to Cardano adoption in West Africa and lowering the barriers to entry for developers on Cardano. Fund 2 saw $250K allocated to fund community-generated projects.

Project Catalyst aims to be the world’s largest decentralized innovation fund, and with 1,752 community members registered to vote, it has already surpassed the number of unique voters in other prominent projects such as Dash, as well as all of Ethereum’s top 100 DAOs (decentralized autonomous organizations) combined.

Catalyst is the next step in Cardano’s journey to hand over the governance of the platform to its community. It aims to inspire a wide range of technical and non-technical ideas designed to enhance Cardano as a whole. This can include proposals on anything from marketing initiatives and infrastructure development, to content production and product enhancement.

While available funds in this round total $500K, subsequent rounds will offer increased funding pots, aiming to distribute around $100M of ADA per year, depending on token price.