Norwegian Block Exchange, a Norwegian cryptocurrency exchange founded by Bjørn Kjos, who also founded Norwegian Airlines and Bank Norwegian, announced it has secured a large private investment. The investment will provide NBX with financial means to pursue a banking license, and become one of Europe’s first digital assets banks. NBX sees the potential to become the one-stop solution for financial services in the cryptocurrency economy.

Just before entering 2021, the General Assembly approved the completion of a 60 million NOK private placement, for which Pareto Securities, the leading investment bank in the Nordics, acted as the sole manager and book-runner. which puts NBX in a prime position to continue to develop its trading platform for cryptocurrencies and digital assets, as well as new products related to banking and E-money licenses.

Ever since their public launch in April 2020, NBX has been working towards becoming a preferred digital assets services provider in Nordics. Since then, the product has attracted over 7000 clients, including institutional accounts, which, in turn, allowed them to grow their trading volume up to 20 million NOK by November. In doing so, they were able to engage major Norwegian investors and successfully close their most recent, 60 million NOK ($7.1 million USD) placement, which will help them to achieve their ultimate goal of becoming a digital asset bank, further down the line.