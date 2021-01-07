Instimatch, a Swiss-based platform for institutional short-term money market trading, and Algorand, a proof-of-stake blockchain, today announced they are working together on advanced solutions for regulated settlement and payment networks powered by blockchain.

Algorand’s blockchain technology will complement Instimatch, empowering it to add a variety of new features and offerings focused on payments, Islamic banking, and RegTech.

“We are extremely pleased we’ve entered into this strategic partnership with Algorand, which enables us to leverage their blockchain technology and enhance our offering even further for our customers. The wide scope of this collaboration, which includes payments, Islamic banking and RegTech, will surely bring important progress in this space. We are confident of the success of the partnership as both Instimatch and Algorand embrace the vision of decentralized and frictionless finance.”

– Daniel Sandmeier, CEO at Instimatch