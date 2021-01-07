Furucombo, a drag and drop tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy, announced today it has raised $1.85 million in seed funding. Backers include: SevenX Ventures, Defiance Capital, 1kx, Multicoin Capital, DeFi Capital, BTC12 Capital, Stani Kulechov, Ronald Yu, amongst many others
Funds raised will be used to expand its core team and strengthen the security layer of the ecosystem. Furucombo launched in 2020 March has captured over $200 million in trading volume and spurred over 800 DeFi strategies.
“We’re on a mission to debunk the belief that DeFi services are too complicated to use. This is why we designed and visualized complex protocols into cubes (like DeFi legos) so users can build their DeFi strategies simply by drag & drop and send them out in one transaction.”
– Hsuan-Ting Chu, CEO & Co-Founder of Furucombo
The Furucombo team plans to launch version 2.0 of its platform in the near future.
“Furucombo has been a fantastic product we have been monitoring since inception. We are delighted to back Hsuan-Ting and the team who have shown considerable executional prowess in developing Furucombo. We believe that for DeFi adoption to reach mass scale, the current user experience needs to be improved tremendously. Furucombo’s focus on providing an enhanced UI/UX to interact with multiple DeFi protocols without the need for coding knowledge cements its value proposition as a core pillar within the DeFi ecosystem.”
– Arthur Cheong, Founder of DeFiance Capital