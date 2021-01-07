Furucombo, a drag and drop tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy, announced today it has raised $1.85 million in seed funding. Backers include: SevenX Ventures, Defiance Capital, 1kx, Multicoin Capital, DeFi Capital, BTC12 Capital, Stani Kulechov, Ronald Yu, amongst many others

Funds raised will be used to expand its core team and strengthen the security layer of the ecosystem. Furucombo launched in 2020 March has captured over $200 million in trading volume and spurred over 800 DeFi strategies.

“We’re on a mission to debunk the belief that DeFi services are too complicated to use. This is why we designed and visualized complex protocols into cubes (like DeFi legos) so users can build their DeFi strategies simply by drag & drop and send them out in one transaction.”

– Hsuan-Ting Chu, CEO & Co-Founder of Furucombo

The Furucombo team plans to launch version 2.0 of its platform in the near future.