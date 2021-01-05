It was recently announced that Central European digital exchange Virtuse Exchange, now lets its clients exchange over 20 fiat currencies for cryptocurrency.

Virtuse partnered with Banxa to allow its clients to trade their euros, Czech Korunas, Turkish Liras, Polish Zlotys, Russian Rubles, British pounds, and many others for crypto of their choice.

“What we’ve been trying to accomplish here at Virtuse: it’s building a bridge between traditional and digital asset infrastructure. Partnership with Banxa is the next big step,” said Ras Vasilisin, CEO of Virtuse Exchange.

Banxa has been creating global fiat on-and off-ramp solutions for six years. The company has offices in Australia, Europe, and North America and operates a truly worldwide payment infrastructure.

Holger Arians, CEO of Banxa: “We are very pleased to welcome Virtuse as our latest partner for Banxa. Our vision at Banxa is to make cryptocurrencies accessible to as many people as possible. With a strong partner like Virtuse at our side, this vision becomes a shared mission.”

Virtuse clients can access the new payment gateway on the Virtuse.com site and purchase up to $25,000 worth of crypto in euro, pounds, crowns, rubles, or liras to begin trading.

Funds can be instantly added to a user’s account using bank transfers, debit or credit cards, and other preferred payment methods with zero fees.