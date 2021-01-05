Canaan, a provider of supercomputing solutions and the world’s second-largest producer of bitcoin mining hardware, has announced the launch of the Avalon Immersion Cooling Miner (A1066I), its latest submerged liquid-cooled crypto miner.

The Immersion Cooling Miner is capable of running 90 mining module deployments simultaneously and sees an overclocked mining ratio of 45%, fully maximizing the miner’s computing power. Compared to Canaan’s latest AvalonMiner A1246, the Immersion Cooling Miner sees an increase of up to 78% in power efficiency.

With single mining modules running within the liquid coolant, the Immersion Cooling Miner offers a noiseless mining experience while eliminating the risk of microdust absorption and reducing the heat expelled during the mining process. This generates significant cost-savings in cooling expenditure, prevents overheating, and ensures the durability of the hardware.

The launch of the Immersion Cooling Miner exemplifies Canaan’s ethos of “Avalon-made”, reflective of its position as a manufacturer that develops mining hardware with longevity in mind. An important breakthrough in the field of advanced cooling systems, the Immersion Cooling Miner is set to promote future liquid cooling technology practices in the mining industry.

For more information on the Avalon Immersion Cooling Miner, detailed specifications can be found below: