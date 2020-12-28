Voyager Digital, a publicly-traded, licensed crypto-asset broker that provides investors with a turnkey solution to trade crypto assets, today announced milestone growth, surpassing $200 million in assets under management (AUM), up 100% from $100 million at the beginning of November, and up 40x in the past 12 months.

“Voyager is firing on all cylinders as we enter 2021,” said Steve Ehrlich, Co-founder, and CEO of Voyager. “The rapid pace of increase in net daily deposits is a testament to the success of our platform and the support from our community. AUM is a key metric for the performance of our business, and we are excited that users have placed their trust in our platform which allows us to generate greater returns and thereby reinvest to bring new products to market faster, including our desktop platform, debit and credit cards, and margin offerings.”

“We’ve positioned Voyager with a leverageable technology platform ripe for expansion both internationally and product-wise, with Canadian and European expansion planned in 2021,” continued Mr. Ehrlich. “We look forward to bringing Voyager’s regulatorily compliant and transparent platform to the masses in 2021.”

Voyager’s desktop platform is now in beta mode. Interested investors can sign up and learn more here. The desktop offers investors the ability to trade the full suite of Voyager’s 55 digital assets, 22 of which bear interest, with robust charting, research, and trading tools.