Crypto.com, a cryptocurrency wallet and exchange platform, today announced that Gary Or, Crypto.com’s CTO and Co-Founder has launched Particle B, an accelerator that will incubate DeFi projects built on the Crypto.com Chain as well as the Bitcoin and Ethereum networks.

Particle B believes in an open-source internet of value and will invest in emerging and high-potential technologies that can deliver disruptive results. Particle B expects to launch at least one project per quarter in 2021, with DeFi being the first area of focus for the accelerator.

Gary will be stepping down from his role as CTO of Crypto.com to focus full-time on Particle B. Effective today, 28 December 2020, Matthew Chan, Crypto.com’s CIO who has led day-to-day technology operations since 2018 has been promoted to CTO.

With the imminent launch of the Crypto.com Chain Mainnet, there’s a clear opportunity to support projects built upon Crypto.com’s new and ambitious blockchain. The Crypto.com Chain will offer transactions per second (TPS) in the thousands and confirmation time in a few seconds – attractive to aspiring DeFi developers that want to make transactions faster and cheaper for their users.

Kris Marszalek, Co-Founder, and CEO of Crypto.com said: “Gary is one of the brightest minds in crypto, and his contributions to Crypto.com are unparalleled. We are extremely excited about his decision to launch Particle B, which will help kick-start an ecosystem built on top of the Crypto.com Chain.”

Connect with Particle B online at ParticleB.com.