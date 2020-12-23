Ren, an open protocol that enables the movement of value between blockchains, has announced its next integration of RenVM with NUTS Finance, a blockchain development DAO. acBTC, NUTS first dApp now supports native BTC deposits via RenJS. This new feature streamlines the BTC cross-chain process and the minting of acBTC into a single transaction, providing an optimal user experience for users.

acBTC is a composite Bitcoin solution on Ethereum, designed to unite ERC20 BTC to maximize usability and interoperability across blockchain networks. The acBTC ecosystem integrates native Bitcoin and ERC20 BTC with a swap, savings, and lending apps into one secure, efficient, and usable standard.