Today, the team of BitGate, a Norwegian regulated bitcoin wallet app, announced the open Beta stage of the wallet’s development. This means that anyone in Norway now can be among the first to try the country’s first regulated cryptocurrency wallet.

“After a total remake of the app and a few months of closed beta testing, we are now happy to let you know that BitGate is moving to the Open Beta stage of development. “

– The BitGate Team

BitGate enables users to:

Buy and sell bitcoin directly with a bank account: Using Open Banking, users can add any number of bank accounts to BitGate and use them to buy and sell bitcoin.

Send bitcoin directly to Norwegian friends and family: They get an SMS and can claim the bitcoin simply by logging in to BitGate with their mobile BankID.

Access bitcoin with a simple BankID login: The user’s BitGate wallet is linked to their BankID, and they will not need to remember any other passwords. The setup of an optional PIN-code or fingerprint allows for extra security.

Note, since BitGate is in Beta, therefore, on-chain withdrawals and deposits of bitcoin are not yet activated. These features will be added at a later stage. Check out the app on iOS or Android.