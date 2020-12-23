Antier Solutions, a blockchain development firm, has announced the launch of a new ready-to-deploy crypto margin and derivatives trading platform. Fully customizable and secure, the exchange platform can be white-labeled. Antier’s margin trading exchange software provides Auto Deleveraging (ADL) and Partial Close Orders and allows traders to set floor and ceiling values for an order.

“Our white label exchange platform offers high transactional throughput backed by multi-layered & institutional-grade security and a powerful trade engine. We have ensured multi-signature withdrawal, multi-level authentication, and high-level encryption. Moreover, the traders can go long or short on a list of crypto tokens.”

– Antier Solutions’ CTO Parvinder Singh

Going forward, Antier Solutions aims to build dApps that adhere to complete decentralization. With their range of crypto banking, trading platform, and other custom-made blockchain products in the offering, the company foresees an exciting 2021.

“We are assertive about the scope of DeFi compliant derivatives trading and shall soon launch our white label solution. This will be a one of its kind platform that addresses the limitations of centralized trading platforms,” adds Parvinder.

With experience spanning over 100+ full-scale implementations, Antier Solutions offers tokenization, exchange development, dApps development, and crypto market making consulting.