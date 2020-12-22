Ren, an open protocol that enables the permissionless transfer of value between any blockchain, has announced that Pillar Wallet has integrated RenVM via RenJS. With the integration, Pillar Wallet users can now easily convert BTC directly to WBTC (and soon renBTC).

Pillar Wallet lets users set up smart wallets, which are wallets users can recover in case they lose their seed, by assigning recovery agents during setup. It also allows users to set spending limits, which adds protection in case an unauthorized person gets access to a user’s wallet, as they would be unable to withdraw more than the daily spending limit, giving the user time to recover it.

This integration demonstrates RenVM’s composability, cross-chain user experience, and is a big step for mobile-based interoperability. It is now live today on Pillar Wallet in iOS or Android.