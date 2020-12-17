Popular South Korean-based cryptocurrency exchange company Korbit, announced today that it has listed Cardano (ADA) token. Deposits, withdrawals, and trading are all now supported.

ADA is the digital asset of the blockchain platform Cardano network. Cardano is developed of Haskell which is well known for its security. Cardano developed and adopted Ouroboros Proof of Stake as their consensus protocol that prevents the monopoly of a small number of nodes in the general Proof of Stake.

Smart contracts of Cardano enable adoption for various kinds of fields and uses, and the holders of ADA can participate as votes for the improvement of Cardano’s blockchain policy and governance. Cardano is specialized in mobile, as each mobile device can constitute a node to work as a file server, or to store databases.