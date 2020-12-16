ICON, one of the world’s largest decentralized networks, today announced an integration with ozys’ Orbit Bridge, allowing Ethereum-based digital assets to be transferred onto the ICON Network. Orbit Bridge is a decentralized Inter-Blockchain Communication (IBC) platform. Its interoperability protocol will help ICON expand its DeFi capabilities by connecting it to other top blockchains and their applications.

This integration brings more value to the ICON Network, specifically its DeFi ecosystem, by bridging assets between different blockchains and bringing more economic activity to the ICON Network. Traders can now take advantage of arbitrage opportunities, and DeFi projects built on ICON can now enable borrowing and lending of assets across different networks and bridges. Ultimately, this all leads to more transactions and more value exchange on the ICON Network.

“The Orbit Bridge integration is an exciting next step for the growth of the ICON DeFi ecosystem, and we look forward to bringing this technology to the community,” said Ricky Dodds, Strategy and Communications Lead at ICON. “As blockchain technology continues to progress, there will be a number of different ways to bridge assets between different networks. For example, we expect to see Orbit Ethereum and BTP Ethereum on ICON when ICON 2.0 launches. We look forward to our continued collaboration with the ozys team.”

Orbit Bridge is already in production with two other blockchains, making ICON the third. The integration will allow the following Ethereum-based assets to be transferred onto the ICON Network:

Orbit Chain – ORC

Ethereum – ETH

Tether – USDT

USD Coin – USDC

Wrapped Bitcoin – WBTC

MakerDAO Stablecoin – DAI

Ren Project – REN

Band Protocol – BAND

Ocean Protocol – OCEAN

Chainlink – LINK

OmiseGo – OMG

Universal Market Access – UMA

Loopring – LRC

Reserve – RSR

Aragon – ANT.

Additionally, ICONPOOL will add liquidity pools for all 14 assets and pair them with ICX. ICON will also introduce liquidity mining programs for some tokens. ICON plans to roll out additional DeFi products in Q1 of 2021.