Popular bitcoin exchange company Kraken, today announced new investments and forthcoming features designed to bring the benefits of Bitcoin’s Lightning Network to its global exchange.

Building on Bitcoin’s blockchain technology, the Lightning Network is designed to help the world’s largest cryptocurrency scale to process millions of transactions per second. Lightning enables trades to be completed at a lower cost and with greater speed.

“In 2021, we are committed to hiring a team to focus specifically on the Lightning Network, as part of our continuing effort to deliver the best possible experience for traders and investors. We expect to allow clients to withdraw and deposit Bitcoin on Lightning in the first half of 2021, which will allow clients to move their Bitcoin instantly and with the lowest fees.”

– The Kraken Team

The Kraken team is asking the community to be involved in the integration. In particular, the company is looking for those talented in front-end or UX design, and those with experience in open-source Lightning protocol development.