Lukka, a crypto asset software and data provider, announced it has completed its Series C funding led by State Street Corporation with participation from S&P Global, and CPA.com, the business and technology subsidiary of the AICPA. With the Series C raise, Lukka will continue to expand its existing institutional grade software and data products.

“We are excited to include three of Lukka’s strategic partners in our Series C. These partnerships continue to emphasize how important crypto assets have become to traditional financial services. Lukka has focused on building solutions with high standards that scale to the requirements of financial institutions and data providers. Our strategic partners, such as State Street, S&P Global, and CPA.com all play critical roles in the financial ecosystem that Lukka is proud to support.”

– Robert Materazzi, Lukka’s CEO

This announcement follows the recent news of Lukka supporting S&P Dow Jones Indices in the launch of crypto-asset indexing and benchmarking solutions. Also this year, Lukka partnered with IHS Markit and dxFeed for redistribution of their data products: Lukka Reference Data and Lukka Prime, the world’s first fair market value pricing methodology for crypto assets.

In 2019, Lukka became a preferred partner of CPA.com, bringing to market LukkaTax for Professionals, a software solution to assist tax professionals in serving clients that have crypto-asset tax obligations.

“State Street is pleased to partner with Lukka as we progress our broader digital asset strategy. We are continually looking for opportunities to evolve our business and develop solutions based on our clients’ needs, and found that Lukka brings an institutional mindset to their technology solutions that can serve as a conduit for crypto and traditional assets.”

– Jen Tribush, Global Head of Alternatives Product for State Street

Lukka’s software and data solutions turn complex blockchain and crypto-asset data into easy-to-use information so that businesses can support traditional middle and back-office operations. Lukka does this with industry-trusted technical control standards such as AICPA SOC Controls.