BIGG Digital Assets Inc., the owner of Netcoins, an online cryptocurrency brokerage that makes it easy for Canadians to buy and sell bitcoin, and owner of Blockchain Intelligence Group (BIG), a developer of blockchain technology search, risk-scoring, and data analytics solutions, today announced that it has acquired 40 additional bitcoins (BTC) for long term treasury holding.

BIGG purchased these bitcoins for $24,854 CAD per BTC for a total of CAD $994,160.00.

This purchase, added to BIGG’s existing bitcoin holdings, brings their treasury to ~189.5 bitcoin, valued at CAD ~$4.65 million (USD ~$3.63 million) as of December 7th, 2020.

Mark Binns, BIGG CEO, notes, “BIGG (formerly BIG Blockchain Intelligence Group) started accumulating bitcoin as far back as 2015. Bitcoin has appreciated substantially as an asset class over 1, 2, 5, and 10 years horizons, and we believe the potential for impactful price appreciation is stronger today than ever. Institutional involvement and buying, and mainstream adoption, will continue to drive the price of bitcoin as supply remains capped. We believe our bitcoin holdings can act as self-financing, over time, as we continue to expand our core crypto trading and blockchain forensic software businesses.”