CertiK, a provider of end-to-end cybersecurity solutions, has now announced the launch of QuickScan, a new security toolset that leverages automated scanning technologies to check deployed smart contracts against a wide range of known vulnerabilities at scale. The lean yet powerful tool produces highly accurate smart contract security scores.

Daryl Hok, Chief Operating Officer of CertiK, said, “Depending on the complexity, with QuickScan, it is estimated that it will take 40-60 minutes to complete a smart contract analysis. Risk levels are indicated through real-time security scores, with lower scores signaling a higher potential for hacks and malfunctions.”

Similar to security service endpoints, CertiK utilizes a combination of five static and dynamic Security Primitives specializing in different security areas (Whitelist, Blacklist, Quality, Bytecode, and Source-Code) backed by the team’s proprietary technologies and tools, and aggregates each security scores to come up with the final security evaluation result.

“Through a combination of cutting edge security tools and products, and an unrivaled team of cybersecurity experts, CertiK is paving the way for new security standards in blockchain and beyond. With unparalleled security, accuracy, and speed, the development of QuickScan will help reduce the impact of system vulnerabilities in blockchain-based platforms. While security experts still play a crucial role in analyzing complex systems and carrying out full formal audits, QuickScan, along with CertiK’s other security-focused products, will help increase the speed and accuracy of security auditing,” Hok concluded.