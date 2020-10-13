Nervos, an open-source public blockchain project, today announced its integration with social trading platform HedgeTrade to enable community-driven predictions for the Nervos CKB token. The integration allows traders to share and access crowdsourced trading strategies on the HedgeTrade platform.

With its native token supported on HedgeTrade, Nervos aims to democratize trading strategies and token analyses for novice traders by incentivizing experienced traders to share their expert insights. Experienced traders can use CKB trading pairs to make smart contract-powered predictions, called ‘Blueprints,’ which can be purchased by novice traders to replicate the trades.

Pro traders and newcomers alike can also bet on or against the CKB predictions of others. Both groups can earn HEDG—the native token of HedgeTrade—for making accurate predictions on CKB trading pairs while the platform as a whole provides a growing source of real-time trading insights.

Nervos co-founder Kevin Wang said, “Our collaboration with HedgeTrade brings exciting new opportunities to both existing CKB holders and the broader crypto community. Not only will HedgeTrade’s unique predictions platform unlock new insights and analytics for the CKB token, but it’ll also introduce CKB to a growing community of traders on HedgeTrade.”

The partnership brings together two vibrant blockchain-based communities who are both committed to the ethos of decentralized finance (DeFi) and entrenched in the vibrant, Asian crypto markets. Through this collaboration, the Nervos community gains an analysis tool to gauge market sentiment about CKB price and the Nervos blockchain ecosystem. Additionally, the listing on HedgeTrade provides increased market exposure to $CKB.

HedgeTrade CEO, David Waslen, said, “Our team is thrilled to be collaborating with the talented development team at Nervos, who like us is totally committed to defi solutions for creating a better global economic system that is community-focused, fun and open to everyone.”