The GDA Group, a financial institution focused on disruptive technology, is launching a new Global Family Office Wealth Network to connect families and institutional investors with exponential thinkers powering the future of industry using disruptive technologies. The GDA group is the parent corporation of GDA Capital and Secure Digital Markets — a capital markets firm focused on merchant banking for digital assets and a trading platform, which has completed over 2 billion dollars in over the counter (OTC) digital assets transactions respectively.

The first initiative held by the Global Family Office Wealth Network is the Global Family Office Summit, a quarterly event happening on October 20th that is bringing together innovative asset managers, more traditional family offices and private equity firms, global regulators and unicorn disruptors to discuss technology that is changing the world. This first Global Family Office Summit is accessible by zoom and is also the first gathering of private wealth that is taking place in the metaverse at the Crypto Convention Centre in Decentraland.

Jean-Luc Gustave, the GDA Group’s VP in Asia, commented on the news with:

“After a strong summer that saw a significant increase in institutional participation in disruptive technology ventures, many family offices are still waiting on the sidelines. I am excited about the launch of the Global Family Office Wealth Network as this signals a clear step forward to provide educational resources and networks that can demonstrate the immense value that disruptive technology has to offer”

Some of the participants in the Global Family Office Summit include family offices in North America, Europe and Asia, alternative asset managers with a focus on digital assets, unicorn disruptors building the next generation of technology and global regulators. More information about the event can be found here. To register, please follow this link.

About GDA Group

The GDA Group is one of the first and most established blockchain firms in North America. The group, originally founded in Toronto and New York City, has expanded globally and consists of several firms focused in diverse areas of the blockchain and digital asset industries including capital markets, digital asset offerings & capital formation, asset management, trading & liquidity, consulting, development and other related services.

To date, the GDA Group has consulted Fortune 500 companies and global governments, worked on over 20 digital assets launches representing over 500 million dollars worth of capital raised and which now total over a billion dollars of market capitalization, and have processed over two billion dollars worth of digital asset commercial transactions. The GDA Group continues to lead the industry in capital markets, advisory and trading.