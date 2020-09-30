The DFINITY Foundation, a not-for-profit organization based in Zurich, Switzerland overseeing the development of the DFINITY cloud computing network, today unveiled the Network Nervous System (NNS), an open algorithmic governance system that controls the Internet Computer and acts as its brain. This milestone, called the Sodium network, reveals the novel algorithmic governance and the token economics needed to build DeFi and dapps, open internet services, and pan-industry enterprise systems that are capable of securely operating at hyperscale.

Most importantly, Sodium is the last milestone before the public launch of the Internet Computer later this year, when it spins out as part of the public internet.

Tech giants have distorted the way we use the web, monopolizing wealth at the top and restricting innovation, entrepreneurship, and ownership of internet services. The Internet Computer is a blockchain computer powered by a network of independent data centers, allowing software to run anywhere on the internet rather than on Amazon, Google, and Microsoft-controlled server farms. It reduces costs by eliminating everything from storage to middleware and even firewalls. It removes security risks by allowing the creation of tamper-proof software. The Internet Computer is a complete alternative to the $3.9-trillion-dollar IT stack in operation today.

The Internet Computer restores ownership of the internet back to the people. This has never been more important, as the year’s events have increased Big Tech’s stranglehold over the internet, which has become an essential public utility. They have dictated the evolution of the internet, which was designed to be open and free, but has since been hijacked by corporate greed and monopolistic tendencies. The Internet Computer will put an end to this, providing a platform for open internet services that are free of corporate shackles. It is completely decentralized, and ensures that the Internet Computer is continuously updated in a manner free from corporate or political interests.