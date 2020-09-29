Alpha Sigma Capital (ASC), a fund investing in emerging cryptocurrencies and blockchain companies, today announced it has partnered with new cryptocurrency derivatives exchange ACDX, founded and led by former OKEx COO, Andy Cheung.

The exchange company recently completed its private sale and launched a convertible note sale that is accessible on Uniswap. Following the private sale, ACDX saw increasing demand from its community regarding its governance token ACXT, which prompted the convertible note sale on Uniswap.

ACDX’s next-generation exchange will provide crypto derivatives and structured products, some of which have yet to be introduced to crypto markets. ACDX launched in September 2020 and is accessible internationally including Asia, Europe, and South America. The United States will not have access to the exchange at this time.

Andy Cheung, Founder & Executive Chairman, commented. “ACDX plays the role of a catalyst to foster the cryptocurrency industry development. On the cutting edge of financial technology, we innovate new products and create new markets to better connect traders and help grow projects’ communities.”

“We’re excited to be partnering with the ACDX team and supporting the project and company. The crypto-derivatives market has grown into a multi-billion dollar industry and the Alpha Sigma Capital team recognizes that entrepreneurs like Andy Cheung who continue to set the pace for this burgeoning financial market,” said Enzo Villani, CEO and Chief Investment Officer of Alpha Sigma Capital.