Entrust, Australia’s first full-service agricultural supply chain platform, has announced today it will operate on Hedera Hashgraph, the enterprise-grade distributed ledger.

Entrust was launched on Sunday by South Australian Premier Steven Marshall. It has an initial focus on securing supply chain growth and trust in the high-value wine and dairy manufacturing industries.

Entrust allows producers to capture and map the movement of primary products in the agricultural process and then track the secondary manufactured products along supply chains. It does this by combining geolocation, time-stamping, and the transparent immutable storage of key events. Hedera Hashgraph is a very fast, secure, and decentralized public network that offers better speed and security than first-generation blockchains.

Entrust’s Technical Director, Rob Allen, says partnering with Hedera was an obvious choice, and will allow the company to scale its beta platform and take the trusted winegrape data service to other wine-producing nations and other agricultural commodities.

“Australia produces almost 2 million tonnes of winegrapes each year. As winemakers see the benefits of securing their Wine Australia Label Integrity Program data on Entrust, it is important the system is fast, cost-effective, secure and scalable,” Mr. Allen says.

“Owned and governed by supply chain heavyweights including IBM, LGE, and Boeing, Hedera gives us immediate recognition globally and provides our customers with confidence that they are working with established distributed ledger players. The platform will also scale with us as we expand into other agricultural verticals.”

Hedera CEO, Mance Harmon, commended Entrust for the transparency and accountability it is bringing to the food supply.

“Entrust’s successful initial pilot with the wine industry, and strong early demand from other agricultural sectors, demonstrates the pent-up desire by producers and consumers to have more visibility into the provenance and lifecycle of our food and drinks,” Mr. Harmon says.

“We are pleased to be working closely with Rob and the team on such an important project, which highlights the visibility and trust that only a robust public distributed ledger can bring to an industry that affects us all.”