Toobit is a centralized crypto exchange that lets you trade spot and futures markets, use copy trading, access DEX+ tokens, earn passive income through staking, and automate strategies with built-in trading bots. The best Toobit referral code gives you access to $9,210 in sign-up rewards along with up to a 20% trading fee discount.

In this guide, you will learn what the Toobit referral code is, how it works, and how you can use it during sign-up to unlock bonuses and fee reductions.

What is a Toobit Referral Code?

The Toobit referral code is an invite link that connects your new account to exclusive promotional rewards. The platform uses these codes to track new users and give them specific benefits that regular sign-ups might not get.

The best Toobit referral code gives you up to $9,210 in USDT sign-up bonuses and a 20% trading fee discount. You need to enter the referral code when registering a new account on the exchange, and you should double-check the spelling because if you miss a character, the system might not recognize your eligibility.

Exchange Toobit Sign Up Bonus Up to $9,210 in USDT Fee Discount Flat 20% KYC Needed No for basic spot & futures trading; yes for some features like buying by debit/credit card

Trade more while paying less with exclusive sign-up rewards!

How Does Toobit Referral Code Work?

The Toobit referral code works by tagging your account at registration so the platform can track rewards and referral commissions tied to your account relationship. You then need to complete tasks, and the “Rewards Hub” will show what you have earned, what is still locked, and what expires.

You can also earn on the invitation side. Toobit describes a referral setup where your invitee receives 20% of your net trading fees after you trade, then the platform issues those commissions on a daily schedule (T+1).

What is the Welcome Bonus in Toobit?

The welcome bonus in Toobit is a tiered reward system that gives you up to $9,210 in USDT for completing different activities on the exchange. It is not just one single payment, but rather a collection of rewards you earn as you explore the site. Mainly, these rewards are split into registration prizes, deposit bonuses, and trading volume milestones. Well, you can find the exact breakdown of the rewards in the table below:

Task Category Reward Amount Requirement Registration Reward 5 USDT Just finish your account setup and basic info First Deposit Up to 50 USDT Transfer your first crypto funds (min $50) Futures Transfer 5 USDT Move at least 10 USDT to your futures account Copy Trading 200 USDT Complete your first copy trade of $100+ Trading Milestones Up to 9,000 USDT Reach specific trading volume goals (tiered)

What are the Benefits of a Toobit Referral Code?

The main benefit of using the Toobit referral code is the $9,210 sign-up bonus. Plus, you can also get a direct 20% discount on all your trading fees. The platform breaks this bonus into three parts that add up to the total.

Register Rewards: 10 USDT total (5 USDT after sign-up, plus 5 USDT after you transfer at least 10 USDT to the futures trading account)

Copy Trading Rewards: You will get up to 200 USDT (basically, this one is loss coverage for your first copy trade, matching your loss up to 200 USDT)

Trading Rewards: Up to 9,000 USDT (based on on-chain deposit amount and futures trading volume tiers).

Fee Discount: You can get up to 20% fee rebate after using our referral code.

Now, the campaign also adds rules you cannot ignore.The first deposit bonus applies only for on-chain crypto deposits (not internal transfers), and it also states that no withdrawals can be made within the first 7 days after the first deposit for this welcome-bonus activity.

Now, here are the deposit and trading volume requirements to get the full bonus:

Deposit Futures trading volume Reward (trial fund) ≥ $100 — 2 USDT ≥ $300 — 5 USDT ≥ $800 — 10 USDT ≥ $1,500 ≥ $8,000 50 USDT ≥ $10,000 ≥ $30,000 200 USDT ≥ $20,000 ≥ $90,000 600 USDT ≥ $50,000 ≥ $140,000 1,000 USDT ≥ $80,000 ≥ $2,000,000 3,000 USDT ≥ $100,000 ≥ $3,000,000 5,000 USDT ≥ $125,000 ≥ $4,000,000 9,000 USDT

How to Get and Use a Toobit Referral Code

Step 1: Create an account using our referral code

You should visit the official registration page and enter the Toobit referral code to ensure your account is correctly tagged for the 20% lifetime fee discount and the $9,210 USDT prize pool. The platform requires you to provide a valid email address or a mobile phone number alongside a secure password.

Boost your trading balance with bonus funds and fee savings!

Well, you need to make sure the referral code box is actually filled with code before you hit the final “Sign Up” button because adding it later is not an option. Now, once you submit the form, the system will instantly send a six-digit verification code to your inbox, which you must enter to fully activate the login credentials.

Step 2: Complete KYC

The platform requires you to finish the Know Your Customer (KYC) verification process to unlock full trading features and higher withdrawal limits. You will need to navigate to your profile settings and upload a clear photo of your government-issued ID, such as a passport or driver’s license, followed by a quick 3D facial recognition scan through your webcam or phone camera.

Generally, the automated system usually approves these documents in less than five minutes if the lighting is good and the text on your ID is readable. Alright, once you see the “Verified” green badge on your dashboard, you are officially eligible to participate in all the high-value promotional events and claim the larger portions of the welcome bonus package.

Step 3: Deposit crypto and start trading

You need to fund your wallet by making an initial deposit of at least $50 in USDT or any other supported cryptocurrency to trigger the next tier of rewards in your account. The platform supports a wide variety of deposit methods, including direct on-chain transfers from external wallets and instant credit card purchases through third-party providers like Banxa or Simplex.

Now, after your funds arrive, you should execute your first trade on the spot market or transfer some balance to your futures account to start building up your trading volume. You can use leverage to increase your trading volume.

Step 4: Claim your sign-up bonus

The final step is to visit the Toobit “Reward Hub” daily to manually claim the USDT bonuses and trading vouchers that you have earned by completing the previous tasks. You see, every time you hit a new volume milestone, such as trading $10,000 or $50,000 in futures, a new “Claim” button will appear in your rewards dashboard.

What to Do if the Toobit Referral Code Doesn’t Work?

The Toobit referral code may not work for several technical reasons that you can usually fix within seconds. A definitive solution involves clearing your browser data or trying a different device to ensure a fresh connection to the server. Also, most of the time, the issue happens because you clicked a different link earlier, and your browser stored an old code in its memory.

Well, you can follow these specific tips to get it working:

Clear Cookies: Wipe your browser history and cookies, then reload the signup page.

Check Spelling: You also need to ensure you typed the code exactly without any extra spaces.

Use Incognito: Open a private browser window to bypass any stored cache data.

Switch Networks: Sometimes, a VPN or a specific Wi-Fi block can prevent the code from loading.

Contact Support: You can use the 24/7 live chat if the box for the code simply doesn’t appear.

Unlock the advantages available to new Toobit users today!

Can I add a Referral Code to an Existing Toobit Account?

No, you cannot add a referral code to an account that you have already created on the Toobit platform. The system requires the code to be entered during the initial registration phase to link the rewards correctly, and this is a strict rule enforced by the exchange to maintain the integrity of its marketing programs. Also, if you realized you forgot the code after finishing the signup, you won’t find a button in the settings to add it later.

What is the Toobit Referral Program?

The Toobit referral program is the “invite friends” system that pays you a share of your invitee’s trading fees after they register through your code or link and then trade. Here, you need to share a referral code, link, or QR poster. Your friend trades spot or futures, and Toobit credits the inviter with 10% of the net fee for that trade. The commissions are generally issued on a T+1 schedule and are paid in the same coin as the trading fee.

What is the Toobit Affiliate Program?

The Toobit Affiliate Program is a professional-grade partnership designed mainly for influencers, content creators, and community leaders who can drive high volumes of traffic. Now, the main difference between this and the regular program is the higher commission rate and the extra support you receive. You also get access to a dedicated account manager who helps you with custom marketing materials and exclusive event access.

How to Apply for the Toobit Affiliate Program?

You can apply for the Toobit Affiliate Program by submitting a formal request through their partnership portal.

Visit the Affiliate Page: You need to scroll and click on the “Join Now” link.

Complete the Form: Enter your name, contact details, and links to your social media profiles.

Detail Your Strategy: Here, you should explain how you plan to promote the exchange to your audience.

Submit for Review: Click the submit button and wait for their team to contact you.

Onboarding: Now, once approved, an account manager will reach out via Telegram or email within 24 hours.

Final Thoughts: What is the Best Referral Code for Toobit Right Now?

While different Toobit referral codes offer various benefits depending on user needs, the best code available right now is the one that unlocks the maximum available rewards. This includes a permanent 20% trading fee discount along with a welcome bonus of up to 9,210 USDT.

Also, you should not sign up without a code because you are essentially giving away free money to the exchange, and even the fee savings alone can save you hundreds of dollars over a few months of active trading. If you’re looking for more exclusive rewards, you can also check out our guide on the best crypto sign-up bonuses.

More rewards. Lower fees. A better start to your trading!

About Toobit Exchange: Is It Legit and Safe for Crypto Trading?

Toobit is a legitimate and highly secure cryptocurrency exchange that has been operating since 2022 with a clean track record. It has an ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification. Well, this is the global gold standard for information security management.

The platform is registered in the Cayman Islands and serves users in over 100 countries with a focus on derivatives and high-speed leverage trading. Now, their security technology includes cold storage for over 95% of all digital assets.

The exchange also publishes its Proof of Reserves (PoR) regularly so you can verify that your funds are backed 1:1 by real assets. Plus, they have partnered with top-tier security firms like Hacken and SlowMist to conduct regular audits of their smart contracts and trading engine. Hence, it is a very safe choice for anyone who wants a professional trading environment with modern safety guards. You can read our full Toobit review if you want more info about the exchange.

Toobit Trading Fees

The Toobit trading fee uses VIP tiers and a maker–taker model, so your exact rate depends on your VIP level and your order type. Now, you can anchor on VIP0 first. VIP0 spot fees are 0.075% maker / 0.10% taker, and VIP0 futures fees are 0.02% maker / 0.06% taker.

Also, you pay no deposit fee for crypto deposits, and withdrawal fees are dynamic and can change with market conditions.

Toobit Key Features

The top features of Toobit are futures trading, copy trading, DEX+, staking services, and automated bots.