The best OKX Referral Code for 2025 is CNJREFCODE. When you use this OKX promo code to sign up on the trading platform, you can unlock free monetary rewards, cut down trading fees, and get other exclusive benefits. To get these bonuses, you have to sign up for a new account on OKX and input the code “CNJREFCODE” in the “Referral Code (optional)” box.

Once you complete the registration process, you will receive the applicable reward. Now, if you are wondering why you should use the OKX referral code “CNJREFCODE” to register on OKX, here are some benefits you can enjoy: an instant welcome bonus of up to USDT 10,000, free trading credits, and exclusive discounts on trading fees.

You will also gain access to special promotions and events and be eligible to participate in reward programs to earn cashback, trading vouchers, or referral incentives.

Moving forward, this article will explain what the OKX referral code is. The benefits of using the OKX sign-up code and show you how to use the OKX referral code. Additionally, we will highlight how to claim the OKX mystery box and make money on OKX. Let’s dive in!

What is the OKX Referral Code?

OKX referral code is a unique identifier that offers special benefits to new users when they sign up on the OKX platform. These benefits include trading fee discounts, welcome bonuses, promotions, campaigns, and other gifts in OKX mystery boxes.

The best OKX referral code is CNJREFCODE, which grants new users up to 10,000 USDT, but how much you get depends on your first deposit. Besides the first-time deposit rewards, OKX offers up to a 30% discount on trading fees and $50 in USDT as welcome bonuses.

The discount helps you save money on trading fees, especially because OKX uses tier ratings to determine transactions, and regular users pay the highest. So, with this welcome bonus, you can pay lower fees and gain more from your trades, even as a new trader.

The table below highlights the current OKX referral code, its benefits, and the bonus rewards attached to the referral code.

Crypto Exchange OKX Referral Code CNJREFCODE Sign-up Bonus Up to USDT 10,000 Mystery box Up to $50 worth of USDT. Trading Fee Rebate 30% trading fee rebate KYC Required Yes, mandatory Benefits Welcome bonuses Access to exclusive promotions Lower trading costs

What are the Benefits of the OKX Referral Code?

The benefits of the OKX referral code are high trading rewards, access to exclusive promotions, reduced trading fees, exclusive VIP status, and the OKX referral program. Here’s how these benefits can help you save money, make money on OKX, and even improve your trading experience:

1. High Trading Rewards

Signing up with the OKX referral code unlocks up to 10,000 USDT in trading rewards. These referral rewards boost your initial trading capital, giving you more opportunities to trade and earn profits. They are distributed via various tasks; some of them include:

Welcome bonuses (up to $50 USDT for completing simple tasks).

Task-based incentives like deposits, trading milestones, and more.

Exclusive access to limited-time promotions and bonus events.

Extra sign-up rewards are available for referring friends and expanding your network on OKX.

Remember that the sign-up bonuses are not fixed. They depend on how much you deposit or the requirements of the specific tasks. You can also increase your chances of earning more money by completing various new user tasks on OKX.

2. Access to Exclusive Promotions

With our OKX promo code, you will get priority access to OKX’s exclusive promotional events and campaigns, which include:

Airdrops: During promotional campaigns, you can receive free crypto tokens. Crypto airdrops are strategies that Blockchain startups use to create awareness around their product. During this event, they distribute tokens for free to various wallet addresses that meet the eligibility criteria.

Trading Competitions : OKX organizes various events that allow users to win cash prizes or crypto rewards. Depending on the event requirements, you might be required to deposit and trade a particular token and share a prize pool with other users.

Early Access to New Features : You can test new tools, explore staking and earning programs, and even invest in new tokens before OKX lists them.

3. Reduced Trading Fees

Using the OKX referral code CNJREFCODE, you receive a 30% trading fee rebate for spot and futures trading. You can increase your profit margins through these low fees, especially if you intend to be a high-frequency or large-volume trader looking to maximize returns.

This OKX invite code bonus is a long-term benefit, so you don’t have to worry about increasing fees. This allows you to enjoy even lower fees as your tier level increases. It is worth noting that you can only get these welcome bonuses if you use the OKX referral code when signing up.

4. Exclusive VIP Status

VIP status on OKX is a membership level that offers more benefits, such as higher trading limits, personalized services, and low fees across spots, futures, options, and spreads trading. With this referral code, you can use the bonuses available to meet OKX requirements and qualify for VIP status more easily.

As a VIP, you enjoy lower fees and higher limits, which can be particularly beneficial if you are a high-volume trader. Personalized support ensures that any issues you encounter are resolved quickly, while access to premium resources can help improve your trading strategies.

5. OKX Referral Program

The OKX referral program often rewards you for referring friends or family to join the OKX platform. When you signup using our OKX referral code, you can create your own and share it with friends and family.

Suppose they sign up using your referral code and begin trading. In that case, you will earn additional referral rewards such as bonus tokens, trading fee discounts, or even a share of their trading profits. Our referral code, CNJREFCODE, ensures you maximize rewards, save on costs, and access unique opportunities that set you apart as an OKX user.

What are the OKX Sign-Up Bonus Rewards?

The OKX sign-up bonus rewards are exclusive incentives for new users who register using a current referral code like CNJREFCODE. These rewards help beginners kickstart their trading journey on OKX with added financial benefits. Below is a detailed breakdown of the sign-up bonuses:

1. Up to 10,000 USDT in Rewards

New users can unlock up to 10,000 USDT in the sign-up rewards program. These rewards are task-based and are distributed based on:

First-time deposit

Trading volume achievements.

Completing specific milestones, such as staking.

Ensure you complete the requirements of each task accordingly, and you earn more rewards.

2. $50 Instant Welcome Bonus

A portion of the bonus (up to $50 USDT) is available in the OKX mystery box after completing basic steps such as:

Account Verification (KYC) : OKX has a stringent KYC policy, so new users must provide some personal details like their country of residence, date of birth, and some government-issued identification for confirmation.

First Deposit : Besides the KYC verification, you can increase your chances of getting more rewards by funding your account with a specific amount determined by the exchange.

Initial Trade : Placing your first buy or sell order on OKX qualifies you for extra rewards.

3. Task-Based Bonuses

OKX offers new users additional bonuses for completing tasks like:

Depositing or trading specific cryptocurrencies.

Reaching set trading volumes (a milestone) within a certain time frame.

Participating in promotional campaigns.

Complete social media tasks to earn rewards.

Reaching 100 USDT in trading volume in trading bots.

Our OKX referral code offers many additional rewards. You can even earn rewards for transacting a particular amount in the P2P marketplace.

4. Time-bound Rewards and Crypto Prize Pools

With the referral code, you can participate in various time-bound campaigns before they end, like New Year promotions. The majority of these events offer free money up to 500 USDT and the chance to win exciting prizes like iPhones, laptops, and AirPods.

Additionally, you can participate in other events to earn a share of thousands and millions of dollars worth of crypto. One example is the Cashback Event Trade OKX, which is currently running. Participants can share a 10,000 USDT prize pool, each winner can get 155 USDT.

Note: Trades you make with other OKX rewards or perks that you accumulated do not count as valid trades for most campaigns. So, suppose you have rebate cards, contract vouchers, USDC fee waivers, welcome bonuses, and other perks. In that case, they won’t count when participating in different tasks, like the deposit and trading tasks.

Each campaign, reward program, or promotional event has terms and conditions. So, always read the eligibility criteria and terms and conditions before participating.

How to Use The OKX Referral Code?

To use the OKX referral code, you must copy and paste the code into the provided field during registration. Once registered, complete KYC verification and deposit funds to claim rewards or start trading. Here’s a rundown on how to use the OKX referral code.

Step 1: Download the OKX App and Enter the Referral Code

Start by visiting the official OKX website or downloading the mobile app, which is available for Android and iOS devices. Once you’re on the OKX homepage, click the “Sign Up” button to begin registration.

Select your country or region and click ‘Next.’ Then, enter your email address and the referral code “CNJREFCODE” in the Referral Code field .

This code unlocks special bonuses and benefits, making cryptocurrency trading on OKX more seamless. Remember to add the code during registration.

OKX will send a verification code to your email. Add the code and click ‘Next.’ You will be taken to another page to verify your phone number. OKX will send you another code via text.

Create a strong and secure password to protect your OKX account.

Finish the registration process by accepting the terms and conditions and confirming your email address.

Step 2: Identity Verification

You must complete identity verification to finish the sign-up process and receive OKX’s welcome bonuses and rewards. The exchange offers two types of verification on OKX: basic and advanced verification processes.

To complete either, go to your profile section and select “verification.”

Basic Verification : Enter your full name, date of birth, country of residence, and a government-issued ID. Submit this information to complete the basic verification process.

Advanced Verification : Upload a clear image of your photo ID (passport, driver’s license, or another government-issued ID based on your country) along with a selfie. Then, follow the on-screen instructions to ensure your documents are legible.

The verification may take some time, usually less than 24 hours. You will receive a notification once your documents have been successfully processed.

Step 3: Fund Your Account

To begin trading, you will need to add funds to your OKX account. Go to the “Deposit” section under the “Assets” tab. OKX provides several deposit methods, allowing you to choose from various cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies.

Additionally, the OKX app supports multiple payment options, including bank transfers, credit cards (available in specific regions), and peer-to-peer (P2P) trading. Select the method that works best for you. Once you’ve picked your preferred deposit method, follow the instructions to complete the transaction.

Step 4: Begin Trading and Claim Referral Bonuses

After funding your account, you can explore the spot and futures trading interfaces, review master traders, visit the NFT marketplace, and learn about other features available on the exchange.

Once you are familiar with the interface, you will see various cryptocurrencies and their current market prices in the “Trade” section. Go to the “Markets” section to explore different trading pairs (such as BTC/USDT, ETH/USDT, XRP/USDT, and BTC/USDC).

To start your cryptocurrency trading journey, select the trading pair you want to trade and choose whether you wish to “Buy” or “Sell.” OKX has a comprehensive trading interface that covers all the information you need to carry out a trade.

OKX offers various order types to match your trading preferences, like the market orders and limit orders, which are similar to the order types on some of the best crypto exchanges:

Market Order : This will immediately execute your trade at the best available price.

Limit Order : You can set a specific price at which you want to buy or sell. This order will only be fulfilled if the market hits your desired price.

Once your first trade is complete, you can take advantage of the referral bonuses unlocked through the code, CNJREFCODE. While OKX first trade requirements are not fixed, you might need to complete a transaction worth at least $50 to qualify for some new user rewards.

To access your bonuses, go to the “Rewards Center” on the OKX app or website to claim your rewards. The available bonuses could include a mystery box containing up to $50 in USDT or Bitcoin, and a 50% discount on trading fees.

How to Get OKX Exchange Referral Code

To get the OKX exchange referral code, first use this code, CNJREFCODE to register. Then follow this straightforward process to get your own OKX exchange referral code:

Step 1: Get Your Referral Information

Log in to your OKX account and go to the “Referral” section under “More.” Here, you will find your referral details, including your unique referral code and the rewards linked to it.

Step 2: Personalize and Create Your Referral Link

In this step, you can customize your referral link with a personal touch before generating it. This makes tracking easier and adds a personal touch.

Step 3: Share Your Referral Link

After generating your link, share it via social media, email, or direct messages to invite your friends, family, colleagues, and others to join OKX. The more people sign up, the bigger your reward, so motivate more people to use your referral link.

How do I claim my OKX mystery box?

To claim the OKX mystery box, you must make a deposit or purchase cryptocurrency totaling at least $50 within 30 days of signing up for an account. Once you meet this requirement, a pop-up notification will appear, confirming that you have received your Mystery Box.

Simply tap on the pop-up to access it, and you will be directed to the “Referral” page, where you can find and open your mystery box. To maximize your chances, ensure you meet the deposit or purchase requirement within the first 30 days after account registration.

Also, keep an eye on any promotions or bonuses related to your mystery box in the app or email notifications. Once you claim your box, you may find rewards such as trading credits, discounts, or other benefits to enhance your trading experience on OKX.

Pro Tip: Check out this crypto sign-up bonus article to get more rewards and claim mystery boxes on other crypto exchanges.

Can You Make Money on OKX?

Yes, it is possible to make money on OKX through various strategies and programs. Users can generate profits by trading cryptocurrencies across the platform’s spot, margin, or futures markets.

OKX Earn allows users to earn money and rewards and make passive income through staking and lending programs. You can learn more about this feature and earn features in this OKX review article.

Additionally, you can earn commissions by inviting others to join the crypto exchange through the OKX referral program. Taking advantage of promotional offers, such as sign-up bonuses and trading fee discounts, can lower trading costs and enhance overall profitability.

Beyond these options, you can also explore liquidity mining, where you add liquidity to certain pools and earn rewards in return. Finally, you can also make money on OKX through tokenized assets and NFT minting.