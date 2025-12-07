Nansen Referral Code 2025: “Cryptoninjas” 10% Discount Code

The Nansen referral code is a discount code that helps you save on Nansen’s premium plans. You can use our promo code “Cryptoninjas” to get a 10% discount on both the Pioneer and Professional subscription plans. To use the Nansen referral code, you have to create an account, launch the platform, check Nansen pricing plans, and apply the promo code during checkout.

Users can use the Nansen referral code “Cryptoninjas” because it reduces their monthly or yearly subscription price by 10%. You will also access enhanced features like smart money tracking, advanced AI signals, and full access to Nansen Analytics.

This guide will cover what the Nansen promo code is, the benefits of using it, and how to apply it. We will also explore alternatives to the Nansen promo code and explain the Nansen referral program.

Level up your crypto research fast: create a Nansen account, get 10 % off instantly!

What is the Nansen referral code?

The Nansen referral code is a unique coupon code that gives you a discount on Nansen subscription plans. You can use it when upgrading your plan. The best Nansen promo code is “Cryptoninjas” for a 10% discount on Pioneer and Professional pricing plans.

Type of Platform Blockchain analytics platform Nansen Promo Code Cryptoninjas Benefits 10% discount on all subscription plans KYC Mandatory No

What is the Nansen pricing while using the referral code?

The Nansen pricing plans are Free ($0), Pioneer ($99/month or $1,188/year), and Professional ($999/month or $11,988/year). You can use our referral code “Cryptoninjas” to claim 10% off on the Pioneer and Professional Plans.

Plan Price (Monthly) Price (Yearly) Key Features Free $0 $0 AI-powered Smart Search

Basic on-chain AI signals

Basic wallet & entity analytics

Token & NFT insights

Portfolio tracking

Multichain protocol insights

Institutional-grade crypto research Pioneer $99/month $1,188/year Everything in Free

Nansen Labels for 300M+ wallets on 10+ chains

Smart Money tracking

Advanced AI signals & filters

Advanced token & NFT analytics

Customizable tables & filters Professional $999/month $11,988/year Everything in Pioneer

Apply for Alpha Community (annual only)

Full feature access

Unlimited personalization

CSV downloads

Early access to new features

Dedicated success manager

Multi-seat discount

Nansen AI Agent

Don’t overpay for premium analytics: get 10 % off in your wallet now!

What are the benefits of a Nansen referral Code?

The benefits of a Nansen coupon code “Cryptoninjas” include a 10% discount on all paid plans, such as the $99/month Pioneer Plan and the $999/month Professional Plan. By using this code, your Pioneer Plan will drop to $89.1/month, and your Professional Plan will be reduced to $899.1/month.

This coupon code applies to all new and existing users. It offers cheaper access to advanced features such as wallet profiling, token flow tracking, smart money labeling, and NFT analytics. You must use this code upon checking out to save money on Nansen’s blockchain analysis tools.

How to use the Nansen referral code?

To use the Nansen referral code, you need to create a Nansen account, explore the app, check pricing plans, and apply the Nansen discount code during checkout.

Step 1: Create an Account on Nansen

To begin, create an account on Nansen. Visit the official website at www.nansen.ai. On the homepage, click the “Launch App” button. Then click on “Sign Up” to register. You can start with a free account to better explore and understand its features.

Next, you will be required to input your email address and password. Once you have entered your email, Nansen will send a confirmation link to your mailbox. Open your mailbox, locate the message from Nansen, and click the link to confirm your email address. Once you have confirmed your email, an account will be established.

Step 2: Launch the Nansen Platform and Explore It

Once you log in, you will be redirected to your dashboard, where you will discover basic features. Depending on whether you are on a free tier, you will have access to some limited features like smart search, basic wallet insights, token statistics, and portfolio tracking.

This is an excellent opportunity to learn about how Nansen operates. You can inspect the dashboard and observe what information Nansen offers. However, if you like the platform and want more advanced features like smart money tracking, detailed analytics, and filters, you will need to upgrade to a paid plan.

Step 3: Check Nansen Pricing Plans

Once you are prepared to upgrade, you can proceed to the pricing page. This page displays all available subscription plans. Nansen supports three primary plans: Free, Pioneer, and Professional.

The Free option is available for $0 and offers you basic features. The Pioneer option is available for $99/month or $1,188/year. The Professional option is available for $999/month or $11,988/year. These paid plans offer you full access to all advanced features, such as Smart Money labels, full AI signal filters, CSV exports, etc. Select the appropriate plan according to your requirements.

Step 4: Apply Nansen Promo Code

Once you have chosen your plan, click the “Upgrade” button. This redirects you to the checkout page. On this page, there is a form in which you should enter your billing details. Check for a box that contains the words “Promo Code”. Enter “Cryptoninjas” there.

Make sure that you have spelled it accurately. Next, press the “Apply” button. When you apply the code, 10% will be deducted from the total amount. For instance, from $99/month, Pioneer will reduce to $89.1/month and from $1,188/year to $1,069.2/year. The same discount is available on the Professional Plan. Once you are satisfied with the final price, you can proceed with the payment from your credit card or cryptocurrency wallet.

Where Can I Find Nansen Coupons?

You can find Nansen coupons on various deal websites, cryptocurrency blogs, and forums. Some websites publish promo codes that work under special offers or sales. But sometimes, you can also find them on cryptocurrency news websites or influencers’ accounts.

Occasionally, Nansen may share discount codes via email or social media. Always verify that the code is still valid before you use it. These promotions help you save money on a monthly or annual subscription and provide premium features at a reduced price.

You can also use our promo code “Cryptoninjas” to get 10% off on the Pioneer and Professional Plans.

What Can I Do if My Nansen Promo Code Doesn’t Work?

If your Nansen discount code doesn’t work, follow these steps:

Check for Typos : Double-check that you’ve entered the code appropriately, with no spaces or incorrect characters. Promo codes are case-sensitive.

Expiry Check: Check if the code is not expired. Some codes have an expiry date, after which the code no longer works. If you enter our Nansen code “Cryptoninjas”, there is no expiry.

Review Eligibility : Certain codes are usable only by certain plans or on first use by only new customers. Read the terms to confirm that the applicable code fits your circumstances. Our coupon code works with both the Pioneer and Professional Plans.

Contact Support: If you continue to have issues, contact Nansen’s support for help. They can assist you with guidance or an alternate solution.

What Are the Alternatives to the Nansen Promo Code?

The alternative to a Nansen promo code is to use the referral program. You can refer friends to subscribe to Nansen and receive a 10% commission from their subscription. Your friend will simultaneously receive a 10% discount, equivalent to using a promo code such as “Cryptoninjas”.

By doing so, you will save money and gain rewards. The referral program is best if you have an audience to post your link to. It’s an easy way to receive the same reward as a promo code without actually using one.

What Is the Nansen Referral Program?

The Nansen Referral Program enables you to earn rewards and crypto bonuses by referring people to Nansen services. You will earn a 10% commission if an individual signs up for a Pioneer or Professional subscription with your personal promo code, and they will also receive 10% off their first payment. The referral commissions are paid in USDC on the 15th of the month following the referral’s subscription.

What Is Nansen Pro?

Nansen Pro, now referred to as the Pioneer Plan, is a subscription plan with advanced analytical tools for cryptocurrency traders and investors. It offers access to over 300 million tagged wallet addresses across more than 10 blockchain networks, providing deep insights into smart money flows and market sentiment. The Pioneer Plan costs $99 monthly (or $89.10 monthly with the promo code “Cryptoninjas”).

Some key features in Nansen Pro are AI Signals that provide up-to-the-minute market insights, Token God Mode that allows for thorough token exploration, and NFT Paradise to track NFT market activity. You can also use the Smart Segment and Wallet Profiler to examine individual wallet activity, such as holdings, transaction history, and profit/loss statistics. If you want to automate trading by applying these AI signals smartly, you can also use crypto trading bots.

Compared to the basic version, it supports advanced filtering, personalized alerting, and full portfolio tracking over multiple chains, which appeals to individual investors and professional traders looking for deep on-chain data insights. For more information about the platform, read our in-depth Nansen review.

Join Nansen today and save 10 % for life