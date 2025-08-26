MEXC Referral Code (mexc-3PW8G): Free $20 & Up To 8,000 USDT Sign Up Bonus

The best MEXC referral code is “mexc-3PW8G”, which you can use to receive a sign-up bonus (up to 8,000 USDT) and a 10% rebate on trading fees. MEXC referral code is a promo code that provides the highest rewards on the crypto exchange.

You can apply the MEXC exchange referral code while creating a new trading account. Simply enter “mexc-3PW8G” in the referral code field during registration to unlock your rewards instantly. In this article, we will explain what the MEXC referral code is, the types of MEXC bonuses you can get, the benefits of using a MEXC referral code, and how to use our MEXC referral code, including a step-by-step guide and the detailed benefits associated with our referral ID.

What is MEXC referral code?

The MEXC referral code is a promotional code that allows new users to unlock exclusive rewards. You can get benefits like sign-up bonuses, trading fee discounts, and more using it during registration.

The best MEXC referral code is “mexc-3PW8G”, which offers up to 8,000 USDT in sign-up bonuses and a 10% rebate on trading fees. You need to enter this code when creating your account to earn referral rewards.

MEXC Referral Code mexc-3PW8G Sign-Up Bonus Up to 8,000 USDT Trading Fees Discount 10% Rebate KYC Required Yes

What types of MEXC referral code bonus?

Signup Bonus

The MEXC sign-up bonus is a welcome reward for new users. You get this bonus when you register an account on the exchange using our referral code. The platform offers a 5 USDT bonus when you download the MEXC app and complete the signup process with our referral ID.

KYC Bonus

The KYC bonus is another reward offered by MEXC for account verification. You must complete the Know Your Customer process to qualify for this bonus. The platform provides a 3 USDT bonus once your account verification is successfully completed.

Futures Trading Bonus

The futures trading bonus is for those who meet specific trading requirements. These bonuses vary based on your deposit amount and trading volume. Below are the detailed rewards for futures trading:

5 USDT Bonus: You need a net deposit of 300 USDT. You must maintain this deposit for 3 consecutive days and achieve a cumulative futures trading volume of 300 USDT.

5 USDT Bonus (x2) : You need a net deposit of 500 USDT. Maintain this amount for 3 days and achieve a trading volume of 5,000 USDT.

15 USDT Bonus (x2) : You must deposit 1,000 USDT and maintain this amount for 3 days. A cumulative trading volume of 10,000 USDT is also required.

40 USDT Bonus (x2) : You need a deposit of 3,000 USDT and must maintain this for 3 days. Achieve a trading volume of 200,000 USDT to qualify.

200 USDT Bonus (x2): You must deposit 10,000 USDT and similarly, maintain this deposit for 3 consecutive days. A cumulative trading volume of 300,000 USDT is required to claim this bonus.

3,250 USDT Bonus (x2) : This highest-tier bonus requires a deposit of 50,000 USDT. Again, you must maintain this deposit for 3 days. Plus, you need a cumulative trading volume of 30,000,000 USDT to qualify for the reward.

You can also get some extra bonuses without any deposit requirements. These are as follows:

30 USDT Bonus: You need to use more than 21x leverage in futures trading and complete a trading volume of 300,000 USDT within 30 days.

10-500 USDT Bonus : You can also earn a random bonus between 10-500 USDT by achieving a cumulative futures trading volume of 6,000,000 USDT.

What is MEXC signup code?

A MEXC signup code is generally a referral code like “mexc-3PW8G”. This code helps you get a sign-up bonus, and it also gives the person who shared it with you a reward.

By using a signup code, you can unlock various benefits like lower trading fees or extra crypto bonuses. You simply enter the code during the registration process to get these benefits. If you want to use our MEXC signup code, it’s “mexc-3PW8G”. It’s a great way to start trading cryptocurrency on MEXC with some added rewards.

What are the benefits of a MEXC referral code?

The MEXC referral code “mexc-3PW8G” gives many benefits to new users. When you sign up using our code, you instantly get 5 USDT as a sign-up bonus. After that, if you complete KYC, you will get another 3 USDT. There is also a 10% lifetime trading fee discount on both spot trading and perpetual futures trading.

Again, if you deposit and trade, there are more referral bonuses. For example, deposit 300 USDT, trade 300 USDT in futures, and keep it for 3 days to get 5 USDT. You can get bigger bonuses if you deposit more, like 40 USDT for 3,000 USDT deposit and trading.

You can also get extra bonuses without a deposit. Use more than 21x leverage and trade 300,000 USDT in futures to get 30 USDT. If you trade 6,000,000 USDT in total, you can win a random bonus between 10-500 USDT.

How to use the MEXC promo referral code when registering a new account?

Step 1: Create a MEXC account with a referral code

The first step is to create a MEXC account. To do this, You need to visit the official MEXC website or download the mobile app. You can also directly visit the signup page using our MEXC referral link.

Now, once you’re on the registration page, you will need to submit basic information. This would be your email or mobile number and create a password. At this point, you must enter our MEXC referral code “mexc-3PW8G”. This is important because it can give you extra bonuses, such as up to 8,000 USDT in sign-up rewards or a 10% discount on trading fees.

Step 2: Complete ID Verification

Now, the next part is verifying your identity. This is an important step to get an entire 8,000 USDT bonus. So, go to the profile section and select “Identification”.

You’ll be asked to provide some personal details. This will be like your full name, address, and a government-issued ID. The process might seem a little formal, but it’s quick if you’ve got everything ready.

Step 3: Complete Deposit and trading Volume Tasks

After you’re verified, it’s time to deposit some funds. Look for the “Wallet” tab; it’s where you can manage all your balances. Once you’re there, select “Deposit” and pick the cryptocurrency.

The platform will generate a unique deposit address for you – copy this carefully and use it to transfer funds from your external wallet or another crypto exchange.

You can also buy crypto using fiat currency. Go to the “Buy Crypto” section and click “Debit/Credit card”. Choose your preferred fiat currency like USD, EUR, etc., and cryptocurrencies like BTC, ETH, or USDT. Now, proceed with the payment.

As you’re aiming to claim your signup bonus, you’ll need to explore the Futures Trading section. Click on the “Futures” tab to access this part of the platform and choose “USDT-M futures”. This means your trades will be settled in USDT instead of the coin itself.

MEXC offers up to 200x leverage on futures trading. Choose a trading pair for leverage trading like BTC/USDT, ETH/USDT, etc. Once you’ve chosen a trading pair, the interface will let you decide between a market order (this executes immediately at the current market price) or a limit order (here you set a specific price for your trade to execute).

Now, choose the amount to trade and click on to go long (betting the price will rise) or short (betting the price will fall).

Step 4: Claim MEXC Signup Bonuses

After completing the necessary deposit and achieving the required trading volume, you become eligible to claim any available signup bonuses. To do this, go to the “Events” and look for the “Get $8,000” section. Here, you’ll find details of any promotions or bonuses you’re entitled to.

How does the MEXC referral code work?

The MEXC referral code works by giving rewards to both you and the person who shares it. Let’s say you use a referral code, now you get benefits like discounts on trading fees or extra welcome bonuses when you sign up on the MEXC exchange.

The person who shares the code also earns rewards from MEXC, generally a part of the trading fees you pay. It’s a good way for you to save money and share benefits with friends. Both people get something useful, so it helps everyone.

What is MEXC Affiliate Program?

The MEXC Affiliate program is for content creators who have a large following or audience. It offers you the opportunity to earn money by inviting people to trade on MEXC. You can earn up to 70% of the trading fees from the people you refer. If they invite others, you also earn 10% of their commissions.

All you need to do is share your unique referral link, and when someone signs up using it, they become your referral. The more they trade, the more you earn. You can check your earnings in your account anytime. The MEXC Affiliate program is a great way to make passive income every month.

Also, if you don’t have a large following and want to refer MEXC to your friends, you can use its basic referral program and still earn a 40% commission.

Can I use the MEXC referral code without verification?

Yes, you can use the MEXC referral code without ID verification. As MEXC is a no-KYC exchange, you will get a 10% trading fee rebate. But, You will not get the sign-up bonus without KYC completion.

To unlock the full 8,000 USDT bonus, you must complete KYC verification. Without KYC, you miss out on these extra sign-up rewards. Also, completing the verification process is simple and quick, and it also allows you to deposit fiat using P2P trading. So, to get the full referral benefits, it’s worth verifying your account.

Conclusion

To sum up, using our MEXC referral code “mexc-3PW8G” gives you the best referral rewards. This includes up to 8,000 USDT in sign-up bonuses and a 10% lifetime discount on trading fees.

You can easily create an account with our reference code, verify your ID, deposit funds like fiat or crypto, and start futures trading to get these referral bonuses. This promo code offers a simple way to save on fees and earn extra rewards while trading cryptocurrency on MEXC, which is one of the best crypto exchanges.