Hyperliquid referral code is a unique promotional code that offers new users exclusive benefits when they sign up on the platform. The best Hyperliquid referral code is “HYPERLIQUIDREVIEW”. When you sign up with this code, you will get a $100 bonus and 30% cashback on all your trading fees after signing up.

The invite code is part of a referral rewards program offered by Hyperliquid, a decentralized crypto derivatives exchange known for its deep liquidity, lightning-fast execution, user-friendly interface, and gasless trading. Keep reading to learn more about the best Hyperliquid referral code, the rewards attached to the referral ID, and how to use and open a new account with Hyperliquid referral code.

What Is Hyperliquid Referral Code?

The Hyperliquid referral code is a one-time code that new traders can use when registering a new account to earn rewards and access to exclusive deals beyond the sign-up bonus. The best Hyperliquid promo code is HYPERLIQUIDREVIEW. This referral ID makes new users eligible for exclusive rewards, including a $100 bonus and 30% cash back on trading fees.

But that’s not all. Here’s a breakdown of what you get with the best Hyperliquid promo code:

Exchange Hyperliquid Promo Code HYPERLIQUIDREVIEW Bonus $100 Cashback on Fees 30% Additional Perks Low fees, gas-free transactions, and governance rights for $HYPE holders.

Sign up on Hyperliquid today to unlock the full rewards, including a $100 welcome bonus to kickstart your trading journey.

What are the Benefits of Using Hyperliquid Invitation Code?

The Hyperliquid invitation code typically offers cash back on trading fees, a $100 sign-up bonus, a discount on trading fees, the potential to earn passive income through referrals, and other exclusive rewards that help new users start trading with better advantages.

$100 Sign-up Bonus : After signing up with our Hyperliquid discount code, you will receive a $100 bonus after completing your first trade. This reward is available to all new users who register with a promo code and meet all the platform’s first trading requirements.

30% Cashback : The decentralized perpetual futures exchange offers new users who register with a valid promo code a 30% cashback on all trading fees. So, you are not only trading with low fees, but you will receive up to 30% of your trading costs each time you trade.

4% Lifetime Fee Discount : New users who sign up using a Hyperliquid referral link or code receive a 4% trading fee discount for life, applicable up to $25 million in transaction volume. This trading fee discount applies to both spot and perpetual futures trades, although it does not apply to vault trades or sub accounts, because they are treated as separate entities.

Earning Potential Through the Referral Program : After reaching $10,000 in trading volume, you can generate your own discount code to share with others. You will earn a 10% commission on the trading fees paid by your referrals, up to a maximum of $1 billion in referred volume.

Access to Advanced Trading Tools with No KYC Verification : Hyperliquid offers a wallet-based onboarding process that eliminates the need for KYC (Know Your Customer) verification or email/password setup, making it quick and privacy-friendly to start trading on decentralized perpetual futures exchange with the referral code.

Does the Promo Code “HYPERLIQUIDREVIEW ” Work if I Already Have a Hyperliquid Account?”

No, the promo code “HYPERLIQUIDREVIEW” does not work if you already have a Hyperliquid account. It is only valid for new users during the sign-up process.

Where to Get Referral Code for Hyperliquid?

You can get a Hyperliquid referral code in the following ways:

Use Cryptoninjas’ Referral Code: Enter HYPERLIQUIDREVIEW on the “Referrals” page on the Hyperliquid website or app to receive a $100 bonus, 30% cashback on fees, and other referral discounts on trading fees. Check Crypto Communities or Social Platforms: People often share working referral links and discount codes on X (Formerly Twitter), Reddit, Discord, and Telegram groups related to crypto and perpetual futures trading. Create Your Code After Trading $10,000: Once your account hits $10K in trading volume, you can generate your own referral or builder code from your dashboard on Hyperliquid and start inviting others.

Are there any Discounts Available for the Trading Fees?

Yes, there are discounts available for trading fees on Hyperliquid. When you sign up using our promo code, you get a 30% cashback on trading fees and a 4% lifetime discount on taker fees for your first $25 million in trading volume.

How to Use and Open a New Account With Hyperliquid Referral Code?

Follow this step by step guide to use and open a new account with the current Hyperliquid referral code (HYPERLIQUIDREVIEW).

Step 1: Visit Hyperliquid and Click “Connect” to Sign-up

Go to the Hyperliquid official website and click “Start Trading” then “Connect.” You can connect using MetaMask, Trust Wallet, or another Web3 wallet via WalletConnect. Alternatively, you can sign up with your email, and Hyperliquid will generate an email-based wallet for you.

Step 2: Add Referral Code to Activate Rewards

Unlike other exchanges that require users to add the invite code on the sign up page, Hyperliquid takes a slightly different approach due to its decentralized registration format. To activate your bonuses, navigate to the “Referrals” page or visit (https://app.hyperliquid.xyz/referrals) and add the current Hyperliquid promo code “HYPERLIQUIDREVIEW” then click “Claim rewards.”

The code will be linked to your account, and your rewards will apply automatically when you meet the requirements.

Step 3: Deposit Funds and Complete Your First Trade

Once you’re signed in, bridge or deposit USDC into your Hyperliquid account via the Arbitrum network. After completing your first trade, the $100 sign-up bonus, 30% cashback, and the 4% fee discount will be activated.

Why You Should Use Hyperliquid for Trading?

You should use Hyperliquid for trading because the platform has an on-chain order book, supports gas-free transactions, and offers advanced trading tools and cross-chain compatibility.

Hyperliquid combines the speed and familiarity of centralized exchanges with the transparency and self-custody benefits of decentralized finance, providing users with a comprehensive trading experience. One of the main reasons to trade on Hyperliquid is its on-chain order book, which ensures every transaction is publicly verifiable without relying on a centralized intermediary.

Unlike many decentralized exchanges, Hyperliquid offers advanced trading features, including high leverage, which enables experienced traders to amplify their positions. It also supports cross-chain compatibility, meaning traders aren’t limited to just one blockchain ecosystem and can interact with assets across different chains smoothly.

With these features and the ones highlighted in this Hyperliquid review, the platform delivers a smooth trading experience without compromising on performance, speed, or professional tools, making it suitable for beginners, experienced traders, developers, and those looking to move away from traditional centralized platforms.

What is the Hyperliquid Referral Program?

The Hyperliquid Referral Program is an affiliate system that rewards traders who invite new users and the invitees. Once a trader reaches $10,000 in lifetime trading activity, they can generate a permanent referral code. That code enables existing users to onboard new investors and earn 10% of the taker fees from the referred users, up to a maximum of $1 billion in volume.

The Hyperliquid referral program offers a win-win opportunity for both new users and the traders who referred them. For new traders, using a valid referral code makes them eligible for a $100 bonus, fee discounts, and a 30% cashback on transaction fees as long as they meet the requirements for any of these deals.

What are the Benefits for Referring Someone to Hyperliquid?

The benefits of referring someone to Hyperliquid are listed below;

Earn 10% of Taker Fees : Referrers get 10% of the taker fees from every trade made by their invitees.

Long-term Rewards : Since there is no limit to the number of invites, active traders can earn up to $1 billion in referred trading volume, making it possible to build steady earnings over time.

No Expiration : Once you qualify for the affiliate program and create your referral code, it remains active. You don’t have to renew or reactivate it.

Helps New Users Save : Traders who use your code get a 4% discount on taker fees for their first $25 million in trades.

If you are an active trader looking for more rewards on other top crypto exchanges, this crypto sign-up bonus article comprises the best invite codes that can fetch you up to 10,000 USDT in sign-up rewards. With this welcome bonus, you can begin your trading journey and explore investment options, starting with the most undervalued cryptocurrencies to buy in 2025.

How Many People Can I Refer With My Hyperliquid Referral Code?

You can refer as many people as possible with your Hyperliquid referral code. There’s no cap on how many users you can invite, and your rewards grow as more users register and trade through your unique referral link.