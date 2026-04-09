A crypto sign-up bonus is a reward designed by the cryptocurrency exchanges intended for newly registered users, where they can earn free Bitcoin, trading vouchers, and trading fee rebates. More precisely, claiming a sign-up bonus requires entering a referral code during registration, adding funds, and making the first trade.

The free Bitcoin code is an exchange promo code that gives free BTC as a reward. You can use this code during sign-up or when completing promotional activities on supported exchanges. This generally requires you to take certain actions, such as trading a specific volume or referring friends to the platform.

In this guide, we will review the best crypto exchanges offering sign-up bonus deals. You will also learn how to get free Bitcoin using our promo codes effectively.

The Best Free Crypto Sign-Up Bonus Offers and Deals

Here is a list of the top crypto exchanges where you can get a free crypto sign-up bonus by registering and completing deposit and trading volume tasks:

Binance : 100 USD welcome rewards MEXC : Up to 8,000 USDT Bybit : Up to $30,020 bonus BingX: Up to 6,000 USDT bonus Bitget: Up to 6,200 USDT Coinbase : Up to $200 bonus KuCoin : Up to 10,800 USDT bonus Gate.io : Up to $40,000 in Prizes Crypto.com : Up to $50 in CRO tokens

Binance: 100 USD welcome rewards

Binance offers a crypto sign-up bonus of up to $100 in welcome rewards. It’s easy to get started and claim these bonuses. First, you must sign up and verify your identity, by providing KYC details including name, address, and national ID. Here’s how it works

$20 Bonus : Sign up and complete identity verification

$30 Bonus: Make your first deposit of at least $10

$50 Bonus: Complete your first trade with a minimum of $10

Also, on top of that, there’s an extra benefit you can enjoy. You can use our Binance referral code “P8DEY0JB” when signing up for the crypto exchange. This code will give you a 10% trading fee discount for life on both spot and futures trading.

MEXC: Up to 8,000 USDT

MEXC offers an incredible cryptocurrency sign-up bonus of up to 8,000 USDT for new users. Here’s how you can claim the rewards:

20 USDT Voucher: Complete the sign-up process to claim your first reward

5 USDT Voucher : You need to download and log in to the MEXC mobile app

20 USDT Bonus : Deposit 500 USDT, maintain it for 3 days, and reach a futures trading volume of 5,000 USDT

50 USDT Bonus : Deposit 1,000 USDT, maintain it for 3 days, and trade 10,000 USDT

100 USDT Bonus : Deposit 3,000 USDT, maintain it for 3 days, and trade 200,000 USDT

400 USDT Bonus: Deposit 10,000 USDT, maintain it for 3 days, and trade 300,000 USDT

6,500 USDT Bonus: Make a net deposit of 50,000 USDT, hold it for 3 consecutive days, and trade 30,000,000 USDT futures

There are other extra incentives related to leverage trading. You can earn a 30 USDT bonus, for that, you must use at least 21X leverage and trade a futures volume of 300,000 USDT within 30 days.

Also, there are small but easy-to-claim rewards like 5 USDT vouchers. These come from completing special tasks such as the first Flash Close or TP/SL experience. And don’t forget, you can earn a 5 USDT bonus by referring friends. When they complete KYC, deposit 100 USDT, and trade 10,000 USDT in futures, you get your reward.

Now, if you are looking for a trading fee rebate as a new user, you can also use our exclusive MEXC referral code “MEXC-CNJMEXCREF” during sign-up to get a flat 10% discount.

Bybit: Up to $30,020 Bonus

Bybit offers a $30,020 worth of USDT sign-up bonus for new users. Here’s how you can unlock these incentives based on your deposits and trading volumes:

15 USDT Bonus : Deposit $100 and trade $100

50 USDT Bonus: Deposit $1,000 and trade $2,000

100 USDT Bonus: Deposit $3,000 and trade $10,000

350 USDT Bonus: Deposit $10,000 and trade $100,000

800 USDT Bonus : Deposit $50,000 and trade $1.5 million

5,000 USDT Bonus : Deposit $100,000 and trade $8 million

8,800 USDT Bonus : Deposit $125,000 and trade $50 million

30,000 USDT Bonus : Deposit $250,000 and trade $150 million

Also, right after registering a Bybit account, you’ll receive an extra $20 welcome bonus to get started without delay. Plus, by using our Bybit referral code CNJREFERRAL, you can also enjoy a 30% rebate on trading fees.

BingX: 6,000+ USDT Bonus

BingX is offering a $6,000+ sign-up bonus, making it a great choice for new traders. Here’s how you can grab these rewards with your deposits and trading activity:

10 USDT Trial Fund : Deposit 100 USDT and trade a futures volume of 500 USDT

20 USDT Trial Fund: Deposit 500 USDT and trade a futures volume of 500 USDT

50 USDT Trial Fund: Deposit 1,000 USDT and trade a futures volume of 1,000 USDT

120 USDT Trial Fund: Deposit 3,000 USDT and trade a futures volume of 3,000 USDT

200 USDT Trial Fund: Deposit 5,000 USDT and trade a futures volume of 5,000 USDT

5,000 USDT Trial Fund: Deposit 100,000 USDT and trade a futures volume of 15 million USDT

Also, you can use our BingX referral code “HHZMEI4X” for extra perks. Just by signing up, you can claim a welcome bonus of up to 30 USDT. Plus, it also gives you a chance to win even more with their “Mystery Box”, where rewards range from 10 to 30 USDT.

Bitget: Up to 6,200 USDT

Bitget offers a crypto sign-up bonus of up to 6,200 USDT for new users. And, to get these rewards, you need to sign up, complete KYC verification, and make your first deposit. Here’s how you can earn the rewards:

50 USDT Bonus : Deposit at least 1,000 USDT and achieve a futures trading volume of 2,000 USDT

400 USDT Bonus : Deposit 10,000 USDT and reach a futures trading volume of 100,000 USDT

6,000 USDT Bonus : Make a net deposit of at least 50,000 USDT and complete a futures trading volume of 10,000,000 USDT

You can also get $200 worth of BTC by inviting new friends through your referral code. Once they sign up and start trading, you will be eligible for this referral bonus.

Coinbase: Up to $200 Bonus

Coinbase is one of the largest crypto exchanges in the U.S. that offers a $200 sign-up bonus for all new users. Firstly, you need to register for a Coinbase account using our referral link. This is important to sign up using this link as it tracks your bonus. You also need to complete KYC verification.

Now, Coinbase will ask you to spin the wheel to earn a welcome reward. The wheel contains bonuses between $3-$200. According to Coinbase, only 11% of users earn over $6, so a little bit of luck is required to get the entire $200 sign-up bonus.

KuCoin: Up to 10,800 USDT Bonus

KuCoin is another crypto exchange that offers up to 10,800 USDT as a newcomer bonus. Here’s how you can get the KuCoin sign-up bonus:

100 USDT Bonus : Deposit 100 USDT and achieve 1,000 USDT trading volume

400 USDT Bonus : Deposit 1,000 USDT and achieve 10,000 USDT trading volume

800 USDT Bonus : Deposit 5,000 USDT and achieve 30,000 USDT trading volume

1,500 USDT Bonus : Deposit 10,000 USDT and achieve 50,000 USDT trading volume

8,000 USDT Bonus : Deposit 100,000 USDT and achieve 200,000 USDT trading volume

Also, you will instantly get a 100 USDT sign-up bonus once you complete KYC, make a deposit, and execute your first trade on the KuCoin exchange. There is also an additional 200% APR for new users in the KuCoin staking program.

Gate.io: Up to $40,000 in prizes

Gate.io offers up to a $40,000 prize pool as a sign-up bonus for new users. Here’s how you can get this reward:

$10 : Register and complete any amount of spot trading or perpetual futures trading on the app

$1,000 : Join “Startup Mining” for the first time and share the $1000 prize pool

$30 – $50: $200 spot trading and $1,000 perpetual futures trading volume

$100 – $200: $10,000 spot trading and $50,000 perpetual futures trading volume

You can also win $20 to $30 for each new user you invite who registers, completes KYC2, and trades at least $1,000 in spot trading or $5,000 in perpetual futures on the app. The total rewards you can earn go up to $2,500.

Crypto.com: Earn $50 in CRO tokens

Crypto.com offers $50 in free crypto when you sign up and trade on the exchange. This reward will be given in the form of CRO tokens.

Firstly, you need to download the Crypto.com App and verify your account. Now, once you complete the KYC process and your account is approved, you’ll get $10 in free crypto.

Next, you need to make your first trade by buying or selling any cryptocurrency. When you do this, you’ll earn another $15 in free crypto. Also, just make sure your transaction is at least $25 or its equivalent in a digital asset. And, this step is only for those who haven’t made any trades yet. Finally, you have to set up a “Recurring Buy” order, and you’ll get the remaining $25 in free crypto.

What is a crypto sign-up bonus?

A crypto sign-up bonus is a reward that most cryptocurrency exchanges give to their new users when they join. It’s a welcome gift to create an account on their crypto trading platform. These bonuses are generally in the form of free Bitcoin, USDT, or other cryptocurrencies, and sometimes they’re given as trading vouchers or discounts.

The purpose of these offers is to attract new users, and it’s a great way for you to start your crypto journey without spending much of your own money.

Generally, most sign-up bonuses have some of the requirements, like completing a deposit, completing KYC measures, or making your first trade. And, once you meet those conditions, the bonus is directly credited to your exchange account.

What is free Bitcoin code?

A free Bitcoin code is a promo code that, when used on a cryptocurrency site, grants you a free BTC. Usually, it’s a free Bitcoin voucher. These codes are frequently used in referral schemes or campaigns that crypto exchanges or cryptocurrency wallets offer.

Let’s say a friend recommends a cryptocurrency exchange and gives you a code. You may be rewarded with free Bitcoin when you use that code to sign up. In an effort to bring in new users, several sites even give away free Bitcoin vouchers on holidays or other special occasions.

In general, using these codes is simple. Simply input the code while registering or finishing a task, and the BTC will be credited to your account.

What are the types of Bitcoin bonuses?

Bitcoin bonuses come in various forms such as sign-up bonuses, referral bonuses, holiday offers, and hardware wallet discounts. Here is a quick overview:

Sign-up bonus

This is the most popular form of crypto bonus. Once you sign up for an account on the platform, it can sometimes come with a welcome bonus. Often, you will be requested to verify your identity and make a deposit to collect that bonus. You can, for instance, earn $20 in Bitcoin, simply by opening the account and depositing $100.

It’s the best way to get started using a new platform, and you’ll have additional money to trade or hold on. Just make sure you read the terms of any bonus you get since some can only be used in certain ways, like for trading or fee discounts.

Referral programs

Referral programs are another form where people can earn Bitcoins or cryptocurrency bonuses. Simply, you need to refer your friends to a crypto website through your unique referral link or referral code, and then both of you benefit in terms of sign-up rewards. Referral programs are generally a win-win for both parties and the most popular method to grow the crypto community.

Holiday offers

Many crypto platforms launch special welcome bonuses for holidays or major events. It can be free Bitcoins, lower trading fees, or other deals. These holiday offers are generally Christmas, Black Friday, or other similar occasions. Holiday offers are usually one-time, so keep your eyes open for them. It’s fun to celebrate while making more Bitcoins.

Wallet discounts

Some crypto cold wallets offer reductions or cashback in the form of Bitcoin when users buy their Hardware wallets or other services. For example, currently, Ledger is offering $40 worth of free Bitcoin for buying Ledger Nano X.

How to get free Bitcoin?

Step 1. Create an Exchange Account

The first part is you need to pick a crypto exchange that offers free Bitcoin as a sign-up reward. The best crypto exchanges are Binance, MEXC, Bybit, BingX, Bitget, Coinbase, etc. which offer free BTC or cryptocurrency as a sign-up bonus.

Now, you go to their website or mobile app, sign up with your email, and create a strong password. It will only take a few minutes to set up. In this guide, we will be using Binance referral code to get free crypto for signing up. It offers $100 welcome rewards.

Step 2. Verify Your Identity

Now, to keep the exchange account safe and secure, you need to complete the ID verification. Simply upload a photo of your ID (like a passport or driver’s license) and a selfie. Approval is usually quick, ranging from a few minutes to a couple of hours.

Step 3. Complete Deposit and Trading Tasks

Next, to claim your free Bitcoin on Binance, you’ll need to complete a few simple tasks. Simply, you can start by depositing $10 worth of crypto or fiat into your account. Also, you need to trade with a minimum of $10. It’s an easy way to get familiar with the platform while working towards your reward.

Step 4. Claim Your Bonus

Once you’ve met the requirements, your free Bitcoin voucher worth $100 will be added to your account. Also, some platforms do this automatically, while others might need you to claim it manually in the app. Either way, you’re now ready to enjoy your incentive and start trading.

Conclusion

To sum up, crypto sign-up bonuses are the best way to get rewards during registering an account on an exchange. These offers, provided by top cryptocurrency exchanges like Binance, MEXC, Bybit, BingX, Bitget, Coinbase, and more allow you to earn free Bitcoin, USDT, or trading fee vouchers just for joining and completing simple tasks like deposits and trades.

Sign-up bonuses are generally designed to attract new users and often require basic steps such as identity verification and meeting trading volume targets. Also, using our referral codes can provide additional perks like fee discounts. So, whether it’s a holiday promotion or a welcome bonus, these offers give you a chance to explore crypto with minimal risk.